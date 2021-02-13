TOLEDO – With five players scoring in double figures, Bowling Green ended a six-game losing streak with an 88-81 victory over arch-rival Toledo on the Rockets home court Saturday afternoon.
“It was a lot of fun. The game was exciting. We competed from start to finish,” BG head coach Michael Huger said.
“We had five guys in double figures, that’s big time for us,” Huger added. “It’s just feels great to win again. Hopefully we won’t take this for granted again and just think we can turn it on and off. We have to be able to have this every single time that we step on the count,”
The Falcons out-scored Toledo, 8-3 late in the first half to take a 41-37 lead after 20 minutes.
The second half started with successful runs by both teams, but the Falcons made a 13-1 surge to take a 71-55 lead with 6:24 remaining. BG was still ahead by 15 points, 75-60, with 4:03 left.
The Rockets made a comeback and cut the Falcons lead to five points, 86-81, with 14 seconds remaining, but time ran out.
Bowling Green was able to make 6-of-10 free throws in the final minutes, including four from Daeqwon Plowden, to help secure the win.
“We did a great job of talking on defense. The energy and effort was there that ignited us on talking on defense … The guys stuck together,” Huger said. “Today was the first day that I saw everything translate into the game.
“We fought hard on the boards even though we lost the battle. But we did a real good job keeping them off the boards,” Huger added. “We made them take difficult shots and that’s all you can ask for.”
Plowden led the Falcons with 22 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Justin Turner added 21 points, Drew Diggs scored 17 points, Kaden Metheny had 14 points and Josiah Fulcher contributed 10 points.
The Falcons scored 22 points off UT turnovers, 32 points in the paint, 24 fast breaks points and 28 points off the bench players.
There were nine lead changes, six ties, and the Falcons held a huge 27:36 to 8:04 advantage in the lead.
“When we’re locked in defensively, we are very good at the offensive end. When we are not locked in defensively, we tend to struggle,” Huger said. “We have not been locked in during this six-game losing streak.”
Marreon Jackson led Toledo with 27 points.
NOTES: With the win the Falcons are 11-9 overall and 7-7 in the Mid-American Conference … Toledo is 16-6, 11-3 … Justin Turner has now scored 1,998 points and needs just two points to become the 17th MAC men’s player to reach 2,000 points in a career … The Rockets were only 11-of-36 on 3-pointers … The Falcons will play at Ball State on Tuesday Feb. 16 with a 7 p.m. start.
BGSU 88, TOLEDO 81
BGSU
Plowden, 5-2-6—22; J. Turner, 3-3-6—21; Swingle, 1-0—2; Metheny, 4-2-0—14; Fields, 0-0—0; Washington, 0-0—0; Diggs, 2-3-4—17; C. Turner, 1-0—2; Fulcher, 5-0—10; Young, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 21-10-16—88.
TOLEDO
Shumate, 4-2-0—14; Millner, 5-1-2—15; Rollins, 3-2—8; Jackson, 5-4-5—27; Littleson, 1-3-0—11; Acunzo, 1-1-1—6; Sanders, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 19-11-10—81.