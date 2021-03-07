YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Bowling Green gymnastics team recorded its best score on the road in almost two years, posting a 194.300 at Eastern Michigan’s quad meet Sunday.
The Falcons posted an improved team score for the fourth consecutive meet and defeated Air Force. Iowa State won the meet with a 195.975. EMU edged the Falcons with a 194.450. Air Force finished fourth at 192.200.
Senior Alex Fochler tied for the sixth-highest uneven bars scored in program history, posting a 9.900 and winning the event. She was the only non-Iowa State student-athlete to win an event in the meet.
“What a great day for Falcon Gymnastics. We continue on our own journey, staying focused on the goals we set each week. The exciting environment of a quad meet presented a great opportunity and I am so excited to see such a great result from our student-athletes. The setbacks earlier in the season have only strengthened this team. We have a clear vision for our final home meet and the MAC Championships,” said head coach Kerrie Turner.
“This continues to be a team effort and that sense of camaraderie is felt throughout the competition. The beam line-up really stepped up to get the meet started and the energy remained throughout the competition. We have more we will achieve and I am excited to see this team continue to strive for every goal.”
Bowling Green opened the meet on beam and recorded a season-best 48.775 and jumped out to an early lead after the first rotation.
The Falcons fell to second after scoring a 48.600 on floor and remained in that spot after a 48.700 on vault.
Leading Eastern Michigan going into the final rotation, the Falcons posted a respectable 48.225 on bars but the Eagles had just enough on floor to overcome BGSU.
BGSU’s 194.300 is easily the squad’s best score of the year and is the Falcons’ best team score in a road meet since scoring a 194.875 at Ohio State on March 9, 2019.
It is also the first time the Falcons have scored at least a 48.225 on each rotation since a quad meet at West Virginia on Feb. 23, 2019.
The Falcons had five efforts that resulted in top three performances at the meet.
Fochler scored a 9.900 on uneven bars to take first place.
Taylor Jensen finished second on vault with a career-best 9.875. She was also second in the all-around, posting another career-best score, with a 38.975.
Jasmine Jones tied her career-best score on beam with a 9.825 and tied for third.
Samantha Marion also tied her career-best score on vault, finishing in a tie for third with a 9.850.
BGSU closes out the regular season Friday at home against Kent State, beginning at 5 p.m.
The meet will be senior night for the Falcons, honoring Fochler, Jones, Elena Lawson and Marion.