COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team exploded for three second-half goals Saturday, rolling along to a 3-1 win over Air Force in non-conference action at Cadet Soccer Stadium.

BGSU junior midfielder Kyle Cusimano had a three-point night, scoring BGSU’s first goal and assisting on the third. He now has career totals of 20 points on five goals and 10 assists.

