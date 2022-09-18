COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team exploded for three second-half goals Saturday, rolling along to a 3-1 win over Air Force in non-conference action at Cadet Soccer Stadium.
BGSU junior midfielder Kyle Cusimano had a three-point night, scoring BGSU’s first goal and assisting on the third. He now has career totals of 20 points on five goals and 10 assists.
Senior midfielder Kale Nichols assisted on Cusimano’s goal. Nichols now has seven assists and 19 points in his BGSU career.
BGSU sophomore midfielder Alberto Anaya scored what would prove to be the winning goal, breaking a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute.
Anaya scored his sixth goal – and his fourth game-winning goal – as a Falcon. He now has 16 points in his young BG career.
Senior midfielder Sergi Martinez scored to double the Falcons’ lead less than four minutes later. Martinez now has four goals and 14 points since coming to BGSU.
BGSU 6-foot, 175-pound junior goalkeeper Brendan Graves (Perrysburg) made two saves in the win, and 6-3, 185-pound junior defender Joey Akpunonu stopped back-to-back shots on the goal line in the first half.
As a result, BGSU (1-2-3) picks up the first win of the season. Air Force (0-4-2) played four top-25 teams in their first five matches, all on the road. Most recently, Air Force played No. 3 Washington to a 1-1 draw in Seattle
Air Force had a 13-9 edge in total shots, but BGSU had a 7-5 lead in shots on goal. Goalkeeper John Byszewski had four stops for the Air Force Falcons.
BGSU returns home for the next two matches, beginning with a contest vs. Oakland on Friday. First touch is set for 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, and admission is free.
Then, the Falcons will open Mid-American Conference play by hosting Western Michigan on Tuesday, Sept. 27. That match is also set for a 7 p.m. start.