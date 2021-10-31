The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team rallied from a halftime deficit, battling Western Michigan University to a 1-1, double-overtime draw on Saturday. The Mid-American Conference match was held at Cochrane Stadium.
Roberto Fernandez Garrido scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season for the Falcons (10-3-3, 2-1-2 MAC), with a golazo in the 74th minute.
Max Keenan had scored just past the half-hour mark to give the Broncos (6-6-5, 1-3-1 MAC) the lead. A Jacob Erlandson shot with just under a minute left in the opening half hit the post, and WMU took that 1-0 advantage into the break.
Fernandez Garrido scored on a spectacular scissors kick off of a Kale Nichols cross to knot the score with 16:51 left in regulation.
That duo very nearly gave the Falcons a victory in the final minute of overtime. After a foul on the Falcons, WMU ‘keeper Isaac Walker played a free kick deep into the BGSU end of the field. The Falcons took possession and worked forward. In the BGSU half of the field, with the Broncos pressing forward, Nichols won a challenge against the last Western defender, and Nathan Masters played the ball ahead to Fernandez Garrido. The striker hit a shot from the 18-yard line that was saved by Walker, and a follow-up try by Nichols went over the bar.
Brendan Graves, making his second start of the season and the third of his BGSU career, had a career-high seven saves for the Falcons. Walker made four stops for the visitors.
The Falcons sit in second place in the seven-team MAC standings. Northern Illinois, with a win over Akron earlier on Saturday, has clinched the MAC regular-season title and will host the conference tournament.
BGSU closes the regular season at West Virginia. With a win in that match, the Falcons would finish second in the MAC standings. A tie at WVU would clinch a top-four seed and a berth in the conference tourney.