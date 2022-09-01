BGSU Football

File. BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald hands the ball off to Nick Mosley last season. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

On Saturday, Bowling Green State University will become the first Mid-American Conference school to play at the Rose Bowl since the NCAA Division I FBS era began in 1978.

The Falcons will take on UCLA for the first meeting ever between the two schools, kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

1
0
0
0
0