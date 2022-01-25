The Bowling Green State University football program has added Wake Forest transfer DJ Taylor, according to head football coach Scot Loeffler.
Taylor, a linebacker, spent five seasons at Wake Forest. He will have one year of eligibility with the Falcons.
Taylor (Belvidere, Tennessee) appeared in 31 career games for the Demon Deacons with eight career starts. He appeared in 12 games for WFU in 2021 with one start. Taylor finished with 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and forced one fumble.
Taylor appeared in five games in 2020 after missing all of 2019 with an injury. In 2018, Taylor finished eighth on the team with 50 tackles and started seven of Wake Forest’s 13 games, including the Birmingham Bowl win over Memphis.
For a career, Taylor comes to BGSU with 97 career tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups.
Taylor was a 2017 graduate of Huntland High School where he earned first-team all-state honors by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association in Class 1A. He rushed for 2,162 yards and 30 touchdowns on 261 carries as a senior and finished his career as Huntland’s all-time rushing leader with 5,131 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns.
Taylor has officially started classes at BGSU this month, joining seven other transfers that signed letters of acceptance with the Falcons. He joins safety Chris Bacon (Georgia State), wide receiver Odieu Hiliare (Alabama A&M), offensive lineman Marcelo Mendiola (Cincinnati), cornerback Jordan Oladokun (Samford), offensive lineman Jakari Robinson (Memphis), placekicker Owen Rozanc (West Liberty) and offensive lineman Bronson Warner (Abilene Christian).