Bowling Green State University softball coach Sarah Willis has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the program.
Wyndhem Reid (Taylor, Michigan) and Madi Young (Crown Point, Indiana) will attend BGSU beginning in the fall of 2021.
Reid earned All-Michigan honorable mention in Division 3 as a sophomore in 2019 and was a two-time all-district and all-region selection for the Monarchs to date
She hit .327 as a freshman and .396 as a sophomore and currently plays travel ball for the Ohio Lasers - Gambone.
Young is a four-year varsity athlete and an All-Area Team selection in both 2018 and ‘19. She played in 45 high-school games and had only one loss in the circle. Young hit .310 in her career, and had an ERA of 1.98. She plays travel ball for Ohio Lasers after spending five years with the Beverly Bandits.
Willis and the Falcons, after seeing the spring 2020 season halted after just 17 games, will look to begin the 2021 season in mid-February, with the Mid-American Conference slate starting in mid-March.