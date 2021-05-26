The Bowling Green State University hockey team will welcome three new transfers to the program for the 2021-22 season.
The transfers are forwards Coale Norris from Ferris State and Nathan Burke from Minnesota and defenseman Gabriel Chicoine from Norwich. Due to the coronavirus year of eligibility, Norris has one year left while Burke and Chicoine each have two.
“We are looking forward to Coale, Gabe and Nathan joining our program,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “We believe all three players will make significant impacts in our program both on and off the ice.”
Coale Norris comes to the Falcons after being the leading scorer on the 2020-21 Ferris State team, totaling eight goals and nine assists for 17 points over 25 games. A native of Oxford, Michigan, Norris played in 122 games totaling 31 goals and 32 assists over four seasons with the Bulldogs. Of his 31 goals, seven were game-winning scorers; he also had four power play goals.
“Coale Norris is a player we are very familiar with having played against him the past four years while he was at Ferris State,” Eigner said. “Coale has played in every situation versus our CCHA opponents over his career and we expect him to continue to do that for us.”
Burke has 84 games of collegiate hockey experience. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native tallied 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 total points, including two power play goals and two game-winners. Burke also blocked 25 shots for Minnesota over his three seasons. Burke has also excelled off the ice in the classroom, being named the recipient of Minnesota’s John Mayasich Outstanding Student-Athlete Award for 2019-20.
“Nathan Burke is a forward who can play left or right wing,” Eigner said. “He has had a ton of college hockey experience, playing 84 games in three years for the University of Minnesota. He has the ability to play 5-on-5, on the PP and PK. We feel Nathan is more than ready to take advantage of his opportunity here at Bowling Green.”
Gabriel Chicoine, a defenseman from St. Dominique, Quebec, spent the last three seasons with Norwich. Playing 67 games for the Cadets, Chicoine had 11 goals along with 44 assists for 55 career points. Of his 11 goals, three went into the books as game-winning goals with another three coming on the power play. He also finished his tenure with Norwich with a plus-minus of +77, including a mark of +47 in 2019-20.
“Gabriel Chicoine is a left shot defenseman who we feel will step right in and be a big contributor for us,” Eigner said. “He has the ability to create offense from the backend and should help our Power Play from day one.”
Bowling Green will begin the 2021-22 season with a two-game series on the road against RPI on Oct. 8 and 9.