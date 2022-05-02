NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Bowling Green State University men’s golf team logged the program’s best finish at the MAC Championships since a second-place finish in 1994-95, tying for third with Northern Illinois on Sunday.
The Falcons scored a 294 on Sunday, the best score of the three-day tournament, to end with a cumulative score of 896. The score is the third consecutive sub-900 score by Bowling Green, closing out the season with a strong stretch.
Sunday’s charge for the Falcons was led by Ian Mackenzie-Olson who finished the round one under the par, one of eight players in the field to do so during the third round.
Mackenzie-Olson’s day was highlighted by an eagle on the second hole, becoming the second Falcon to have an eagle over the course of the weekend. Bowling Green was the only team with multiple eagles during the three rounds. Mackenzie-Olson also posted the tournament’s best score on par fives, finishing -7 on such holes for the weekend while tying for the fourth-most birdies in the field with nine.
Tom North was the top placing Falcon for the weekend, tying for 10th in the field. North’s best scores came on par fours with a score of just three over par for the weekend on those holes, the third-best on par fours in the field.
As a team, the Falcons showed the best performances on par fives, ending with a team score of -6 on those holes, tied for second in the field. The Orange and Brown posted 163 pars, 31 birdies and two eagles over the three rounds of competition.
Bowling Green Results
T10 - Tom North - 76, 72, 76 - 224 (+8)
T19 - Connor Gdovin - 74, 79, 74 - 227 (+11)
T19 - Darin Hudak - 78, 74, 75 - 227 (+11)
T23 - Ian Mackenzie-Olson - 83, 74, 71 - 228 (+12)
T23 - Dylan Fitchet - 77, 77, 74 - 228 (+12)
MAC Championships Team Leaderboard
1 - Kent State - 295, 301, 285 - 881 (+17)
2 - Toledo - 292, 303, 290 - 885 (+21)
T3 - Bowling Green - 305, 297, 294 - 896 (+32)
T3 - Northern Illinois - 300, 303, 293 - 896 (+32)
T5 - Eastern Michigan - 289, 309, 300 - 898 (+34)
T5 - Miami (OH) - 306, 301, 291 - 898 (+34)
7 - Ball State - 301, 315, 298 - 914 (+50)
8 - Ohio - 308, 320, 291 - 919 (+55)