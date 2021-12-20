The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team utilized a balanced attack along with several scoring runs to take control Sunday, as the Falcons topped Oakland University, 72-60. The game, part of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, was held at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Falcons (4-4) have won three consecutive games, all by double-digit margins, after a 1-4 start to the season.
BGSU trailed by five points in the first few minutes, but went on a 13-1 run to take the lead for good. Another run in the second quarter extended the lead to double digits, and after the Golden Grizzlies (4-6) crept within nine points midway through the third period, the Falcons went on a 13-2 surge to take a 20-point advantage.
BG’s lead was 18 points with under two minutes to go, before OU scored the game’s last six points, including a three-pointer as the final horn sounded to provide the final 12-point margin.
Kahlaijah Dean had nearly half of her team’s points, with a game-high 28 for the Golden Grizzlies. She was 10-of-17 from the field, while her teammates combined to go 9-of-43.
By contrast, the Falcons had four players score exactly 10 points apiece, with two others scoring at least eight. The 10-point quartet included Elissa Brett, Nyla Hampton, Kadie Hempfling and Zoe Miller. Morgan Sharps and Jocelyn Tate added nine and eight points, respectively.
BGSU is scheduled to face UT Martin tonight at South Point Arena, with that game beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.