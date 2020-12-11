In recent years, Bowling Green’s women’s basketball program has had problems closing out games.
Friday night at the Stroh Center in a Mid-American Conference opener, the Falcons were able to make several key free throws combined with an overall good defensive effort on the way to a 71-64 victory over Eastern Michigan.
“I think free throws were pretty big for us. We went 5-of-6 from the line for the last minute or so, which we have settled with in the past,” said BG senior Angela Perry, who finished with 19 points. “Finishing the game out with free throws was awesome. … To come out and win by seven is such an awesome feeling.”
With the win the Falcons are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the MAC.
“This was just another gutsy win … I think we gutted it out primarily with our defense. I felt like we were able to sustain our ability to guard over the course of the game,” said BG head coach Robyn Fralick. “I am really proud of the team for getting the first MAC win.”
It was tied at 47 going into the fourth quarter. The Falcons out-scored the Eagles, 24-17 in the final eight minutes.
The Falcons were up 57-54 with 4:37 remaining. Madisen Parker, BG’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, increased the lead to 60-54. EMU’s Arenna Combs answered with a triple with 2:53 remaining to cut the lead the 60-57.
Lexi Fleming hit a 3-pointer along with a basket and free throw to increase the Falcons lead to 66-57 with 1:48 remaining.
Jenna Annecchiarico made 2-of-3 free throws for EMU and Combs scored on a fast break after a BG turnover to cut the lead to 66-61with 48.9 seconds left.
Two free throws from Elissa Brett, one by Fleming and two from Parker, around a 3-point play by Annecchiarico, secured the victory.
“This year we have a lot more confidence and energy. I have full confidence in all of our shooters and it was just a matter of finding their rhythm and knocking down those shots,” Perry said.
“We know that we can do it … We just need to close out a game,” Perry added.
“What was different, one we had a nine-point lead. We had really put ourselves in a good position through the fourth quarter,” Fralick said. “The second piece was we were 5-of-6 from the free-throw line which is a huge step for us. We kept making free throws and never got it to a one possession game where they (EMU) had the ball.”
The Falcons used a 13-0 run to take a 21-16 lead after one quarter. BG was up 33-29 at the half and it was 47-47 after three quarters.
“There was a lot of foul trouble for us in first half. We had a lot of different lineups in,” Fralick said. “I was really happy with the way our team responded, different lineups and different people, and different positions.”
Fleming finished with a game-high 21 points and Perry added 19 points, after being sidelined in the Milwaukee game on Dec. 6. Parker came off the bench to score 12 points.
For EMU, Combs scored 17 points and Ce’Nara Skanes contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.
NOTES: BG’s last 4-0 to start a season was in 2013-14 … EMU is 3-2, 1-1 … With the win BG broke a five game EMU winning streak over the Falcons … It was BG’s first win over the Eagles since 2016 … Brett had a game-high 11 rebounds and Kadie Hempfling had 10 rebounds … Fleming has a total of 76 points in her first four college games … The Falcons travel to Purdue Sunday for a 2 p.m. start.
-30-
BOWLING GREEN 71, EASTERN MICHIGAN 64
EMU 16 13 18 17 — 64
BGSU 21 12 14 24 — 71
EASTERN MICHIGAN
Agosto, 3-1—7; Combs, 4-3-0—17; Annecchiario, 2-1-3—10; Pineda, 0-0—0; Skanes, 2-7—11; O’Hara, 2-1-0—7; Hudson, 4-0—8; Harris, 1-2—4. TOTALS: 18-5-13—64.
BOWLING GREEN
Brett, 1-5—7; Lewis, 0-0—0; Fleming, 5-3-2—21; Hempfling, 1-2-0—8; Perry, 7-5—19; Trice, 0-2—2; Parker, 0-3-3—12; M. Hill, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 15-8-17—71.