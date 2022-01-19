Six BGSU players reached double figures as the Falcon women routed Central Michigan, 92-68, in Mid-American Conference action at the Stroh Center Wednesday.
“I was really proud of our effort, our ‘team-ness,’ and our balance tonight,” BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick said. “I was really proud of the way we competed over a 40-minute game.”
BGSU starting senior forward Kadie Hempfling had 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals and freshman forward Jocelyn Tate came off the bench to score 13 points with six rebounds.
“It was really well-balanced and that is what our team needs,” Hempfling said. “Our team does not really have a star and that is fine.
“I’ll go to battle with these girls any day. Everyone stepped up in their own way, everyone played their specific roles, and they were phenomenal and I’m just really proud of our team tonight.”
Two freshmen, guard Amy Velasco and forward Zoe Miller, stepped in to score 12 points and grab seven rebounds each for the Falcons.
Sophomore guard Morgan Sharps had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, and junior guard Elissa Brett had 10 points and seven rebounds.
“I think everyone contributed tonight and it was very well-rounded scoring,” Brett said. “We shared the ball really well.”
BGSU sophomore guard Kenzie Lewis scored nine points, but she dished out a team-high eight assists and had seven rebounds.
The Falcons outrebounded the Chippewas, 53-32, and outscored the Chippewas in the paint, 40-20. The game plan in the first half was to get into the paint via the drive or a pass into a low post.
“Because one of their players (6-foot-1 senior forward Jahari Smith) didn’t play tonight, we knew that we could attack them on the inside,” Hempfling said.
“So, we kind of changed up our gameplan a little bit, on the fly, before the game, and I took advantage of the matchups I had and the guards gave me great passes and I just had to finish,” Hempfling continued.
BGSU improves to 7-6 overall and 2-2 in the MAC, while Central falls to 3-13 and 1-6.
BGSU led the entire game except for 54 seconds early in the first quarter. The Falcons led by just 22-21 after one quarter but outscored the Chippewas 56-38 in the middle two stanzas to pull away.
Fralick said it was an impressive performance considering her team has not played a game in 11 days, and only had two full practices together as a team.
“I’m really proud of our team. We’re coming off a significant break in time and we haven’t really gotten a whole lot of time together,” Fralick said.
“The break is challenging, and I have a lot of compassion for student-athletes and what they are going through right now in this era, and what we are expecting out of them,” Fralick continued.
Hempfling added, “I think we handled it in a really great manner. We came out yesterday and we had a great practice, very competitive, very energized, and very enthusiastic.
“It really set us up well for today’s game, to prepare us for today’s game and come out and play in front of the fans again. You know how much fun that is.
“We came out with energy, and I feel like we had a lot more fun tonight than we have had in the past few games,” Hempfling continued.
The Chippewas were led by junior guard Molly Davis, who had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Fralick said Davis can score in a multitude of ways, and she did not disappoint.
The game also saw 44 fouls whistled against both teams combined, and the Falcons took advantage, making 28 of 39 free throws (72%).
Hempfling believed the free throws were coming because of the Falcons’ success of working the ball into the paint.
“I think our mentality was to attack tonight and we really showed that at the free throw line,” Hempflling said. “That’s what we have to capitalize on.
“Everyone can attack in their own ways, and I feel like I attacked more tonight. Elissa always attacks, Amy always does, and I feel like we got a lot more people feeling confident about themselves, so they were able to attack as well.”
The Falcons were 28-for-61 from the floor (46%) and 8-for-21 (38%) from three-point territory. The Chippewas were 32% from the floor (21-for-66), 30% from beyond the arc (9-for-30) and made 17-of-22 from the charity stripe (77%).
For BGSU, senior guard Madisen Parker scored eight points and sophomore forward Sophie Sziekan scored three points.
For Central, freshman forward Karrington Gordon had 11 points and three steals before fouling out and freshman guard Hanna Knoll had nine points and three assists.
Central freshman guard Lisa Tesson had seven points, four rebounds and three assists and junior guard Anika Weekes had three points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Freshman forward Rebekah Gordon had three points and six rebounds and freshman guard Tiana Timpe, sophomore guard Carlee Crabtree and sophomore forward Sydney Graber added two points apiece for the Chippewas.