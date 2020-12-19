MOREHEAD, KY. – Five players scored in double figures for the Bowling Green women’s basketball team in a 76-61 non-league win over Morehead State Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons are now 5-1 and Morehead State is 1-5. It was BG’s last non-conference game this season.
Freshman Lexi Fleming continued her hot start to her college career scoring a team-high 18 points.
Kadie Hempfling added 13 points, Nyla Hampton and Elissa Brett each scored 11 points and Angela Perry finished with 10 points.
The Falcons led 24-14 after the first quarter and 39-23 at the half. Morehead State out-scored BG 20-18 in the third quarter as BG took a 57-43 lead into the final quarter. BG out-scored Morehead State, 19-18 in the final 10 minutes.
Bowling Green was 26-of-59, including 9-of-31 on 3-pointers, and 15-of-19 on free throws with 39 rebounds. Hempfling had 11 rebounds and Kenzie Lewis added nine rebounds. Fleming made five steals.
In her first game as a Falcon, Hampton also had four steals and a team-high four assists to go with her 11 points.
Ariel Kirkwood scored 17 points and added 16 rebounds for the Eagles while Gabby Crawford scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds.
NOTES: Bowling Green now hosts Miami on a Mid-American Conference game Tuesday with a noon tipoff at the Stroh Center … Hampton made her first appearance Saturday and on her first shot attempt she nailed a 3-pointer … Hempfling had a very good first half with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds … Fleming leads the team with 111 points in the first six games.
BOWLING GREEN 24 15 18 19 – 76
MOREHEAD STATE 14 9 20 18 -- 61
BOWLING GREEN
Brett, 3-1-2—11; Lewis, 2-2—6; Fleming, 5-2-2—18; Hempfling, 1-3-2—13; Perry, 2-6—10; Hampton, 4-1-0—11; Parker, 0-2-1—7; Spielman 0-0—0; Trice, 0-0—0; M. Hill, 0-0—0; Dever, 0-0—0; Dzieham, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 17-9-15—76.
MOREHEAD STATE
Perry-Ellis, 2-0—4; Johnson, 1-1-6—11; Kirkwood, 5-1-4—17; Carter 1-0—2; Crawford, 3-1-6—15; Defoor, 0-2—2; Zeigler,1-0—2; Alford, 1-1—3; Elston. 1-1-0—5; Moore, 0-0—0; Thomas, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 15-4-19—61.