NOTRE DAME, Ind. – In a regular-season opener that extended well into the night, the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team fell, 3-1, on the road vs. the University of Notre Dame Thursday night at Alumni Stadium.
Olivia Wingate put the Fighting Irish on the board with a goal just over seven minutes into the match, and – after a lightning delay that lasted nearly two and a half hours – Sammi Fisher doubled the lead for the hosts in the 29th minute.
Brianna Martinez capped the scoring for the hosts with just over 67 minutes gone, before Madi Wolfbauer blasted home a free kick from distance to provide the final margin.
“We played against one of the best teams in the country tonight. We had some moments when we competed really well, but against a team like Notre Dame, if you switch off a couple of times, they will punish you, and that’s what happened tonight,” said head coach Jimmy Walker.
“There was not much we could have done about their first goal. It was a great strike from the edge of the box. The disappointing one for me was when we conceded less than two minutes after that long break. We didn’t come out ready to go, and I think that’s the moment we let ourselves down.”
The Falcons return to the road on Sunday, heading to Ann Arbor to take on the University of Michigan. That match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at U-M Soccer Stadium.