TOLEDO – The Bowling Green women’s basketball team scored the first basket of the game and never looked back in a 69-57 win over arch-rival Toledo Saturday afternoon.
Toledo came into the game with eight straight wins against the Falcons but the table was turned in Savage Arena.
“I’m really proud of our team effort tonight. I thought defensively we really set the tone from the tip with the way that we want to play and the way we have been able to play,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said.
“We pressure and we disrupt. Our job is to disrupt timing,” Fralick added about the defense. “It was good to see us get back to that. I thought we set the tone for that really early in the game.”
With the win, the Falcons broke a two-game losing streak this month and are now 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets are 7-4, 3-4.
“I told the team after the game that I was proud of them for millions of reasons, but I am really proud of the kids that have stuck with us. The kids that have been here for three years and have chosen to stay at Bowling Green and chosen to continue to build this program,” Fralick said. “That win was just a moment but a small reward. They are a huge part of having that opportunity to have success.
“It was earned and when something is earned, it’s fun to celebrate,” she said.
Bowling Green was up 20-13 after 10 minutes and 41-25 at halftime. The Falcons were helped by 15 UT turnovers in the first half while scoring 14 fast-break points.
The Rockets did come back and pull within seven in the third quarter, out scoring the Falcons 15-10 in the quarter.
“Toledo had a good start to the third,” Fralick said. “Lexi Fleming had some really timely baskets, she had a few layups when we really needed a score, some free throws and she also had a big three.
“I trust our group’s ability to respond. And since we have defended so much better this year, it’s helped us withstand teams’ runs.”
BG was able to come back and lead by 17 points, 59-42, on a layup by Kenzie Lewis with 6:35 left to play. The Falcons were able to hold on with a 12-point victory.
Fleming led the way with 21 points and a team-high four assists. She was 12-of-13 on free throws.
Kadi Hempfling added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons while Elissa Brett and Madisen Parker each scored eight points.
Lewis, a freshman, pulled down 15 of BG’s 41 rebounds.
“It’s awesome. That’s something we have been harking on with our group, and that’s something we need to do better. I talked to her specifically about that because she is capable of being an elite guard-rebounder and we saw that tonight,” Fralick said about rebounding. “We are going to continue to expect that out of her.”
Quinesha Lockett led Toledo with 21 points.
NOTES: The Falcons were 22-of-25 from the free-throw line … Each team had 41 rebounds … BG’s biggest lead was 21 points … BG scored 29 points off Toledo turnovers and had 26 points in the paint and 21 fast-break points … UT freshman Sammi Mikonowicz, a Rossford graduate, scored six points and had five rebounds and one blocked shot for Toledo … The Falcons host Akron on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Stroh Center.
BGSU 69, TOLEDO 57
BGSU 20 21 19 18 – 69
TOLEDO 13 12 15 17 – 57
BGSU
Fleming, 3-1-12—21; Lewis, 1-4—6; Hempfling, 3-1-2—11; Brett, 1-2-0—8; Hampton, 1-1-0—5; Parker, 0-2-2—8; Glownaik, 1-0—2; Perry, 3—2—8; Clerkley, 0-0—0; Spielman, 0-0—0; M. Hill, 0-0—0; Trice, 0-0—0; Dever, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 13-7-22—69.
TOLEDO
Morgan-Elliott, 2-0—4; Wiard, 2-4—8; Goss, 2-0—4; Mikonowicz, 1-1-1—6; Lockett, 6-1-6—21; Johnson, 0-0—0; Purdue. 0-0—0; Davis, 4-1-0—11; Curry, 0-0—0; Idowu, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 18-3-12—57.