TOLEDO – The Bowling Green volleyball team is now 16-0 this season after a four-set win over Toledo Tuesday.
With the victory, the Falcons have set the record for the best start in BGSU Athletics history while also closing in on the program record for most consecutive wins. The BG men’s tennis team was 15-0 in 1964.
The Falcons also now stand one win away from tying the program record for consecutive wins at any point during the season, set at 17 by the 2006 team.
Bowling Green started with a strong win by 10 points in the first set with a ,500 hitting percentage.
However, Toledo (4-10) played well over the next three sets.
In the second set, it was tied at 11 and UT was within 23-20 and then BG scored the final two points for a 25-20 win.
The third set was tied at 12 and then the Rockets made a 6-0 run for an 18-12 lead. The Falcons were able to come close before UT pulled out the 25-23 win.
It was back and forth in the fourth set. And it was tied at 15, but the Falcons took over and secured the victory with a 25-19 win.
Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, led the way with 15 kills for the Falcons. Petra Indrova added nine kills and freshman Katrin Trebichavska came off the bench and had seven kills.
Also for the Falcons, Hanna Laube has 37 assists while Julia Walz had 13 digs and Yelianiz Torres added a career-high 10 digs.
Bowling Green had only 18 errors to 31 for the Rockets. BG also had a 16-8 advance in blocks.
UT’s Taylor Alt had a game-high 21 kills.
Also for UT, Payton Morman, who lives in Bowling Green and attended St. Ursula Academy, had 39 assists. Abby Ray, a Bowling Green High School graduate, had six digs.
The Falcons host Akron Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Toledo then comes to Bowling Green on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.