MUNCIE, Ind. - The Bowling Green volleyball program picked up their fifth sweep of the season with a 3-0 victory over Ball State on Thursday night.
The win moves the Falcons to 7-0 on the season and keeps them atop the MAC standings while Ball State falls to 5-2.
For the Falcons, three different players logged double-digit kills in the contest with Jacqueline Askin pacing the team with 12. The win keeps the Falcons on pace with the 2012 MAC start at 8-0 as well as the 2011 season start at 11-0.
Early in the first set, the Falcons used a 5-0 run to push the score to 8-4 and gain a quick advantage. Bowling Green continued to add insurance points here and there throughout the first set to a 25-14 final.
In the second set, the Falcons jumped out to a 5-1 lead, forcing Ball State to burn a timeout early in the set.
Ball State then battled back with a few small runs to bring the score to 9-9 when the Falcons used a timeout. BG then went on a 6-1 run to reclaim the lead at 16-12, prompting another Ball State timeout.
The second surge propelled the Falcons to a win in the second set with a 25-16 set final.
In the third set, the Falcons and Cardinals traded points, seeing a tie as late as 19-19. After a Ball State point, Bowling Green used a 6-0 run to close out the set at 25-20 to win the match for their fifth sweep of the season.
With the win, the Falcons advance to 7-0 to start the season, marking the best start to a season for any BG team since the 2018-19 swimming and diving program started 7-0 as well. Over the last 10 seasons, only the 2014-15 swim and dive team (8-0) and the 2011 volleyball team (12-0) have started a season with a better record.
In terms of MAC play, the 7-0 start is the best since the 2019 women’s soccer team began 7-0 in conference play. Over the last 10 seasons, just the 2018 women’s soccer team (8-0), the 2012 volleyball team (8-0) and the 2011-12 women’s basketball team (10-0) have better conference starts.
The five sweeps in the first seven matches is the most to begin a season for the Falcons since the 2006 campaign.
Seeing her first collegiate action, along with her first start, Madelyn Luebcke landed three kills and tallied a team-high six block assists in the contest. She also added a block solo and a dig to complete her stat line.
The Falcons had three different players reach double-digits for kills. Jacqueline Askin led the way with a season-high 12 with Katelyn Meyer and Petra Indrova each landing 11.
Askin and Indrova each had four block assists as well, setting new season highs and tying career highs for both. Askin also had a season-high five digs.
Nikolija Katanic logged a season-high eight kills on the night, matching her career high, while needing just 10 attempts to do so for an .800 hitting percentage. Katanic also had a career-high three digs on the night.
For the third time this season, and the second consecutive match, Julia Walz tallied over 20 digs, accumulating a team-high 21 over the three sets.
Hanna Laube registered 42 assists, the second time this season she has surpassed the 40 mark in a three-set match.
The Falcons continue their series against Ball State Friday with a 5 p.m. match.
Bowling Green will return to the Stroh Center on Feb. 18 and 19 to host Ohio for a two-match series. The first match will start at 6 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.