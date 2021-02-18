The Bowling Green volleyball team continued its winning ways Thursday evening at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons started the evening against Ohio University winning the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-17.
The third set was very competitive and Ohio was able to pull out a 25-22 win which turned into Bowling Green’s bump in the road.
Bowling Green then posted a 25-22 victory in the fourth set to improve the team to 9-0 in the Mid-American Conference. Ohio is 4-3 in the MAC.
“This was a tough win for us. It didn’t look like that after the first two sets. We were very solid, we were executing the game plan and just being in rhythm. We were doing the things that we do well,” BG head coach Danijela Tomic said.
In the first set the Falcons never trailed. In the second set, BG took a 2-1 lead and never looked back.
In the third set, the Falcons were ahead 2-1, but the Bobcats went ahead 4-3 and never trailed again. Bowling Green was able to come within one point four times, including when trailing 23-22. But Ohio closed the set out for a 25-23 win.
“Not that we started playing bad, but I thought Ohio made some adjustments in their lineup and they just took their game to the next level,” Tomic said about the third set. “They were more in system. They were just being very efficient. … They were just doing things better than us at this point. We had no answers defensively. That was kind of the difference.
“But what I liked, we were able to build the momentum in that third set and we were able to carry that momentum into that fourth set,” she added. “Overall I am happy that we won.”
The fourth set was also competitive, but the Falcons were able to secure the victory.
“We had to go back to what we do well,” Tomic said about the fourth set. “We were a little bit more disciplined reading. When it comes to blocking we were getting some better touches. And then offensively we hit better. We made better choices offensively. We went to the lineup that we started in the first and second sets.
“The fourth set was also going point for point, point for point even after 20 and we found a way to win and that’s what winners do. You find a way to win and we did that tonight,” Tomic added.
Bowling Green had 58 kills to 53 for OU. BG’s Jacqueline Askin had 21 kills, one off her career-high. Petra Indrova and Katelyn Meyer each had 16 kills. Lauren Park led Ohio with 14 kills.
Indrova also had 12 digs for her fifth double-double of the season.
Hanna Laube had 45 of BG’s 57 assists. She started the night averaging 11.64 assists per set, the 10th best in the nation.
Julia Walz had 38 of BG’s 90 digs and a game-high four aces.
NOTES: The 9-0 start is the second-best start to a season over the last 10 years when the 2011 team started 12-0 … As for MAC play, the 9-0 start is also the second-best start since the 2011-12 team had a 10-0 conference start … The two-game series concludes Friday at 5 p.m. in the Stroh.