The Bowling Green Falcon volleyball team is heading to Central Michigan this weekend.
BG, 11-0, will face CMU at 4 p.m. Thursday and at noon on Friday. Both matches are being streamed on ESPN platforms.
The Chippewas are 7-5 and had posted four straight victories.
With the two wins at Kent State last weekend, the Falcons are now in position to potentially make history. The current program record for wins to begin a season is 12-0 while the record for best start to a conference schedule is 13-0. It will take a series sweep at CMU to accomplish both this weekend.
For the first time since the 1992 season, and just the second time in program history, the Falcons have reached an 11-0 record to start the conference season. During the 1992 campaign, the Falcons won a record 13 straight games to begin MAC play; however, those wins were broken up by conference losses. The 11-0 start is also the best to begin a season since the 2011 season. In that campaign Falcons jumped out to a record-setting 12-0 start with the streak ending with the first MAC match of the season.
For the third consecutive week, the Falcons have received votes in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 poll. The last two weeks Bowling Green has been granted six votes and now has eight votes, receiving votes for the first time since the 2011 campaign. This comes after the Falcons advanced to 11-0, being one of four teams to reach the mark. The others are No. 2 Texas (16-0), No. 3 Kentucky (12-0) and No. 19 Ohio State (11-0). If the Falcons can enter the Top 25, it is believed that it would be the first time in program history.
Last week, BG’s Katie Kidwell was able to move up in the program record book for both career block assists and career total blocks. With a total of 12 block assists over the two matches, Kidwell now has 384 career block assists, which is fourth all-time in program history, needing 60 to become the program’s all-time leader. As for career total blocks, Kidwell is now up to 445, which is sixth all-time. That record is a bit further away with a magic number of 125 total blocks to reach first all-time in program history.
With 11 matches completed, the Falcons are currently averaging 17.76 digs per set, the 31st best mark in the nation. Leading the way individually for the Falcons is Julia Walz with an average of 5.10 digs per set, 40th in the country. While Walz’s current pace is a bit lower than her mark of 5.55 from a season ago, her average this season would still clock in at seventh in program history for digs per set in a season.
Other statistical leaders include: Katelyn Meyer 160 kills and Petra Indrova 158 kills, Hanna Laube 484 assists, Walz 14 aces and Taylor Haberland 11 aces, Indrova 179.0, Meyer, 170.5 and Jacqueline Askin 100.0 points.