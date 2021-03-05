PERRYSBURG — The Bowling Green State University tennis program remained undefeated at home following a 4-3 victory over Cleveland State on Friday. The win moves the Falcons to 4-2 on the season while being 3-0 when playing at home.
The Falcons began the day by picking up the doubles point before Marharita-Sophia Tavpash, Falcon tennis posts win and Ayumi Sasaki all picked up wins in singles play to secure the win for the day.
The Falcons will now prepare for Mid-American Conference competition, taking on Northern Illinois on March 12 and then Western Michigan on March 14 on the road.
On March 19 the Falcons host their first home meet, hosting Buffalo for a 1 p.m. start.
SINGLES
1 - Miruna Vasilescu (CLEV) def. Ioanna Tsadari (BGSU), 6-3, 6-0
2 - Margarita-Sophia Tavpash (BGSU) def. Klara Mrcela (CLEV), 6-0, 6-1
3 - Blanche Lenoan (CLEV) def. Yulia Kapitanova (BGSU), 1-6, 7-5, 9-6
4 - Selina Karg (BGSU) def. Selma Tounsi (CLEV), 6-2, 6-0
5 - Ayumi Sasaki (BGSU) def. Bethany Yauch (CLEV), 6-2, 5-7. 7-5
6 - Kateryna Avram (CLEV) def. Hannah Neuman (BGSU), 6-3, 6-0
DOUBLES
1 - Tavpash/Kapitanova (BGSU) def. Vasilescu/Mrcela (CLEV), 6-1
2 - Lenoan/Avram (CLEV) def. Tsadari/Sasaki (BGSU), 6-4
3 - Bettinelli/Karg (BGSU) def. Tounsi/Yauch (CLEV), 6-3
Exh. - Payne/Schoenberg (CLEV) def. Silveira/Neuman (BGSU), 6-2