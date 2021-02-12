SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University tennis program began their 2021 campaign by taking on Notre Dame on Friday.
The match marked the first for the Falcons in well over 300 days.
In the end, the Fighting Irish picked up a 5-1 win to move the Falcons to 0-1 at the start of the season. The Falcons’ lone point came in singles play, seeing freshman Selina Karg pick up her first collegiate win.
In doubles play, Notre Dame claimed the first point of the match. No. 1 doubles concluded first with a 6-0 final. As for No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, the Falcons were able to snag a pair of points in each, but it was the Fighting Irish that came away with the wins.
As for singles play, Bowling Green was able to snag a point with a No. 6 singles win, courtesy of Selina Karg. Karg took the first set by a score of 7-5 before winning the next 6-4.
The match was the first for the Falcons in 343 days, last competing last March in what ended as a 7-0 win over Indiana Tech on March 6, 2020.
Freshman Selina Karg picked up a win at No. 6 singles to capture her first collegiate win.
The Falcons will have the opportunity to rebound quickly, hosting Bellarmine on Saturday (Feb. 13) for the home opener. The match is set for a 4 p.m. start at the Perrysburg Tennis Center.