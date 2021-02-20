AKRON – The Bowling Green track and field team closed the regular season at Akron’s Al Campbell Invitational Friday night. The Falcons set six season or career-best times in the 200 as BGSU competed in limited competition in preparation for the MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.
BGSU entered seven runners in the 200. Four of them set new collegiate best times and two others set season-best marks.
Savannah Nevels was the fastest of the Falcons with a season-best time of 24.68. Iyanna Ross was next, also with a season-best 25.40.
Darian Braddix (25.48 seconds), Kennedi Gephart (25.79), Tianna Mulligan (26.03) and Jayla Currie (26.45) all recorded personal best times.
Reagan Emberton set new personal best distances in both throws. In the shot put, she recorded a distance of 43-1.75 (13.15m) and in the weight throw, she posted a distance of 46-11 (14.31m).
In the triple jump, Brianna Richard finished second with a season-best distance of 37-1.75 (11.32m).
Izzy Klett set personal bests in both the long jump and triple jump. In the long jump she posted a distance of 18-4.5 (5.60m) and she added a mark of 34-7.75 (10.56m) in the triple jump.
Jazzlynn Gaiters finished second in the 400 at 58.14 seconds.
Katie Seyfang placed second in the shot put at 47-0.25 (14.33m).
Kaylee Kahl recorded a new personal best in the mile at 5:26.68.
Bowling Green will compete in the MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships Feb. 26-27, hosted by Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.