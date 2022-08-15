BGSU Football McDonald 2021

File. Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald (3) throws a pass during the second quarter of a non-conference game against Murray State on September 18, 2021 at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. Bowling Green defeated Murray State 27-10.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/BGSU

When Bowling Green State University football opens its season at UCLA, senior quarterback Matt McDonald will be able to say every football-playing member of his family has played in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

McDonald is looking forward to the season opener in the stadium that has hosted “The Granddaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl football game, since 1902.

