The Bowling Green hockey team completed the weekend sweep over No. 18 Michigan Tech with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night.
Alex Barber paced the way for the Falcons with a trio of points, with Cameron Wright logging two as well. In goal, Zack Rose picked up the win behind 15 saves. The win moves Bowling Green to 16-4-0 on the season and 5-1-0 in the WCHA.
Michigan Tech scored the first goal of the game with a score from Tristan Ashbrook and assists from Colin Swoyer and Nick Nardella.
The Falcons answered with a power play goal later in the first period. Barber redirected the puck for the goal with assists from Wright and Taylor Schneider.
Before the period concluded the Huskies netted a power play goal. Alec Broetzman scored with assists from Tyler Rockwell and Arvid Caderoth.
In the second period the Falcons tied it up on the power play. Gavin Gould got the score, seeing assists from Wright and Barber.
Not long after Bowling Green captured the lead. For his third point on as many goals, Barber clipped the shot of Justin Wells to redirect for the goal. Wells had the primary assist; the secondary was credited to T.J. Lloyd.
In the third period, the Falcons added a short-handed goal off the stick of Sam Craggs, his second short-handed goal of his collegiate career. Carson Musser tallied the assist on the goal.
Before the end of the game, Ford got an empty-net score, coming unassisted with just under two minutes left to play.
The sweep marks the seventh of the season for the Falcons, already matching their total from 2019-20.
Leading the Falcons in points, Barber tallied a season-high three points on the night with two goals and one assist. It will go down as Barber’s fifth multiple-point game this year and his second multiple-goal game of the season.
With two points, Wright joined Barber in the multiple-point effort, logging two assists. The outing is Wright’s fifth multiple-point game of the season and his third multiple-assist.
With the empty-net goal, Ford registered his 107th career point, giving him sole possession of 61st all-time in program history.
The Falcons won on Friday, 6-3.
Brandon Kruse led the way with four points on the night with a goal and an assist.
Three different Falcons registered multiple points while Musser netted his first goal of the season that also went down as the game-winner. The win also snapped a seven-game win streak for Michigan Tech.
The Falcons began the scoring for the night just 1:37 into the game with Wells tipping the puck into the net off of a perfectly placed pass by Gould. Evan Dougherty had the second assist on the score.
The Falcons added their second goal of the game just under three minutes later with a score from Will Cullen. Wells and Taylor Schneider had the assists.
Michigan Tech answered 45 seconds later with a goal of their own. Broetzman scored with assists from Eric Gotz and Caderoth.
Before the first period ended the Falcons were able to add another score to extend their lead. On the power play, Brandon Kruse was able to score from a knee, seeing assists from Connor Ford and Max Johnson.
In the second period, Musser scored the first goal of the period, coming more than 15 minutes into it. The goal was Musser’s first of the season with an assist from Kruse.
Michigan Tech answered with a power play goal, scored by Trenton Bliss with an assist from Caderoth.
In the third period, Bliss tallied another score, just 1:29 into the period, taking the puck the length of the ice for an unassisted goal.
Ford joined in on the scoring with a power play goal. Tim Theocharidis and Kruse had the assists.
After Michigan Tech pulled their goalie for the extra skater the Falcons got another score in the empty net, this one by Ford as well with assists from Kruse and Wright.
The Falcons will take to the road next weekend when they travel to face No. 3 Minnesota State in a two-game WCHA series. Friday’s game will start at 8:07 p.m. while the second game of the series on Saturday will drop the puck at 7:07 p.m. Both games will be available to stream on FloHockey.