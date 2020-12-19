HAMDEN, Conn. - Bowling Green came away with a 4-2 victory over Quinnipiac to complete the weekend sweep Saturday night. The win marks the eighth on the season for the Falcons, putting them at 8-1.
To capture the win, the Falcons scored four unanswered goals after trailing 2-0 in the second period. Gavin Gould put a mark in the score column during the second period before Brandon Kruse tied it up with 6:02 remaining in the game.
Connor Ford's power play goal went down as the game-winner and an empty-net score from Tim Theocharidis was the icing on the cake. In net, Eric Dop picks up his fifth win of the season, now 5-0-0, behind a season-high 28 saves.
Scoring Plays
Quinnipiac scored the first goal of the night in the second period coming on the power play from Ethan de Jong with assists from Odeen Tufto and Zach Metsa.
Later in the period the Bobcats added another score, this one from Desi Burgart, unassisted.
With just under a minute left in the second period the Falcons were able to cut into the Quinnipiac lead with a power play goal from Gavin Gould. Gould capitalized on a rebound off a Will Cullen attempt, giving Cullen the assist. The secondary assist went to Connor Ford.
The Falcons continued the pursuit in the third period. With just over six minutes remaining in the game, Brandon Kruse tied it up with a hard angle shot on a bouncing puck near the red line. He was able to take the puck top shelf to knot the score with an assist from Cameron Wright.
With under two minutes remaining and the score still tied, Ford was able to net the puck from a knee for a power play goal, and what would be the game-winning goal. Gould assisted on the score for his first multiple-point game as a Falcon.
After the Ford goal, Quinnipiac pulled their goalie resulting in a Tim Theocharidis empty-net goal less than 20 seconds after Ford's to extend the lead. Ford registered the assist on Theocharidis' goal as well.
Falcon Stat Facts
With the win, the 2020-21 Falcons now hold the fourth best start in program history at 8-1. The other three seasons that Bowling Green reached this mark all resulted in CCHA Championships with the best start, being 20-1, kicking off the 1984 National Championship campaign.
The last time the Falcons started a season this well was the 1986-87 season when they went 10-1 to open the year.
Dating back to last season, the Orange and Brown are 16-1-2 over their last 19 games and 14-1 in their last 15.
Gavin Gould netted his first goal in the Falcons' sweater, being his fifth point of the season. Gould also became Bowling Green's 13th different goal scorer on the season.
Later assisting on Ford's goal, Gould was able to capture his first multiple-point game as a member of the Falcons.
Assisting on Gould's goal, Will Cullen logged his seventh point of the season to tie T.J. Lloyd for the most points among defensemen on the Bowling Green roster.
Registering three points on the night via a goal and two assists, Connor Ford is now up to 96 career points, moving three steps closer to becoming the team's 75th player to reach 100 career points in program history.
Ford's three points also ties his career-high for points in a single game, being his fourth three-point outing and his 24th multiple-point game. It also marks his 10th multiple-assist game of his career and first of the season.
Scoring the game-tying goal, Brandon Kruse logged career point 118, moving him into a tie with Steve Murphy (1974-78) for 55th all-time.
With his empty-net score, Tim Theocharidis registered his fourth goal of the season, already tying his career-high for goals in a single season, a mark he set his freshman year in 2018-19.
Ty's Take
"We're really proud of how we played not only tonight, but this weekend. It was a great weekend for us and we learned a lot about our group. We learned what we're capable of when we stick together and hold each other up to our standard of hockey. We knew Quinnipiac was really good and would play hard. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but there was still half of the game to play and we stuck with it. Fortunately, we scored prior to the end of the second to cut the lead to 2-1. That was a big deal because we started to believe and it gave us a positive heading to the break. Then, we made some big plays in the third. Brandon Kruse's goal was great, Connor Ford came through with a big time score and then we got another empty-netter. Once again, we had a bunch of guys contribute and Eric Dop was great in goal. We're just really proud."
Up Next
The Falcons will take a brief break before returning to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the Slater Family Ice Arena to host No. 20 Robert Morris. The game will mark the second of the series with the Colonels, seeing Bowling Green win the first meeting in a 6-3 final.