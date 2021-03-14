The Bowling Green hockey playoff run came to an end Sunday as the Falcons fell 5-1 to Northern Michigan of the WCHA playoffs.
With the loss, Bowling Green must hold their breath until next weekend, as they sit in the bubble for the NCAA tournament.
“I don’t know what the committee is going to decide … we are just in wait and see mode,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
The first goal of the afternoon came from Vincent de Mey at even strength at 5:33 into the first period. The goal came from a turnover from the Falcons. The Wildcats would take it the other way, with Connor Marritt and David Keefer setting up de Mey to slide the puck past Falcons goalie Eric Dop to open the scoring.
With two minutes remaining in the period, the Wildcats converted again on a turnover, using the formula from the previous goal. Mikey Colella was the goal scorer, with Andre Ghantous and Joseph Nardi setting him up.
Bowling Green went into the locker room down 2-0 in the first intermission despite out-shooting Northern Michigan 18-11.
The second period didn’t see much action, until late, as Nardi snapped a wrist shot past Dop on the powerplay at 17:04 into the period. Dop was screened on the play, and didn’t see the puck until it was already in the net. Michael Van Unen and A.J. Vanderbeck were credited the assists.
The Falcons would strike back less than two-minutes later, as Sam Craggs netted a powerplay goal of his own, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The goal came at 18:48 in the second period, with Evan Dougherty and Alex Barber assisting.
The Falcons entered the second intermission still down two but with a little momentum. They would once again out-shoot Northern Michigan in the period, this time by a 14-10 margin.
The Wildcats came out of the locker room ready to staunch any momentum that Bowling Green had after the second period. They pressed the Falcons, not allowing any way for Bowling Green to enter the offensive zone.
About five minutes into the final period, Garrett Daly committed a hooking penalty, and it proved fatal for any comeback hopes the Falcons had.
Colella converted on the power play, pushing the Wildcat lead to 4-1. Ghantous and Vanderbeck both recorded their second assists on the goal.
At 18:08 in the third, Ben Newhouse potted the final nail in the coffin with an empty net goal to arrive at the final score of 5-1.
With the WCHA season coming to an end for Bowling Green, the future is a bit murky. With 10 seniors on the team, it is unclear who will be returning next season, as the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus.
The team must also await their fate for post-season play, as they are a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. Selection Sunday is next weekend.
BGSU lost to Northern Michigan on Friday, 4-3, but forced a game three as they blanked the Wildcats 5-0 on Saturday in game two.
In Saturday’s win, forward Ethan Scardina scored his first career goal as a Falcon. The goal was on the powerplay.
Bowling Green went 2/5 on the powerplay, with Northern Michigan going 0/3 on the man advantage.
The first goal of the game wouldn’t come until after the halfway point into the first period, when Cameron Wright slipped the puck past Rico DiMatteo at 11:48 into the first period. Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse were credited with the assists.
Then, with under 40 seconds remaining in the first period, Scardina poked the puck past DiMatteo during a scrum in front of the net. Sam Craggs and Will Cullen assisted.
Northern Michigan challenged the play for goalie interference, but instead received a five-minute penalty as the officials noticed Michael Van Unen grabbing the face mask of a Bowling Green player. Van Unen received a game misconduct for the penalty and was removed from the game.
Entering the intermission, the Falcons led in the shots on goal department, peppering DiMatteo with 17 sots, as Dop only faced 7 from the Wildcats.
Entering the second period, the Falcons were unable to convert on the powerplay, as Northern Michigan came out of the locker room buzzing and gaining the momentum for the second period.
No goals would be scored in the middle period, but DiMatteo still faced a flurry of shots from Bowling Green. The Falcons led 36-14 in shots on goal after two periods.
Evan Dougherty came out of the intermission ready to play. He scored two goals in the first five minutes of the third period.
The first of those goals came at 3:05, with Craggs and Max Johnson assisting. The second came at 4:42. Cullen and Justin Wells with the helpers.
Just three minutes later, Alex Barber potted the final goal of the game. Tim Theocharidis and Craggs had the assists.
Dop recorded his second shutout of the season. The shutout moved him to second all-time in program history, just behind Chris Nell.
The win also pushed the Falcons to the 20-win mark for the seventh season in a row. The only other time that the team accomplished this was 1992-98.
Friday’s highlight was a hat trick by Taylor Schneider.
Cameron Wright notched his 100th career point with an assist in the second period.
Penalties and costly turnovers in the second period were the downfall for the Falcons.
The first period was controlled heavily by Bowling Green, as it usually is with their high-paced style, and they scored the first goal at 13:32. The goal would be Schneider’s first of three. Theocharidis and Craggs were helpers on the goal.
That’s where the game would stay into the first intermission, with BGSU out-shooting Northern Michigan 11-4 in the first period.
The next goal of the game wouldn’t be until halfway through the second period, with Alex Frye tying the game for the Wildcats. Van Unen and Brandon Schultz had the assists on the power play goal.
The goal marked a tough stretch for the Falcons.
Only 50 seconds later, Colella would jump a clearing attempt by BGSU, and convert the turnover into a goal for the Wildcats. The goal was unassisted and pushed Northern Michigan to a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats carried the momentum into another power play, with Griffin Loughran moving the lead to 3-1 for Northern Michigan. AJ Vanderbeck and Van Unen registered the assists.
Three and a half minutes later, Brandon Schultz would pot the game-winning goal at 17:05 into the second period. Vanderbeck got his second assist.
Northern Michigan closed the gap in shots on goal in the second period, out-shooting Bowling Green 12-5, and tying the Falcons at 26-26 through two periods.
Bowling Green jumped out to a quick start in the third, with Schneider netting his second of the evening at 1:45 into the period. Wright scored his 100th career point by assisting the goal, along with Justin Wells.
Schneider finished the hat trick at 9:29 into the final period and narrowed the deficit to 4-3, but that is where the comeback ended. Cullen and Theocharidis assisted the goal.
The Falcons mounted a valiant effort in the final 10 minutes. They were able to keep the puck in the Wildcat zone for a majority of the time but were unable to convert.