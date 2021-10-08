TROY, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University (0-0-1) hockey opened its 2021 season with a tie, 2-2, against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (0-0-1) Friday inside Houston Field House.
Playing three-on-three hockey in overtime, both teams managed three shots on goal and both goalies turned away each offering to solidify the tie.
Nathan Burke scored his first Bowling Green goal on a power play at 6:26 in the first period. The Minnesota transfer scored on a redirect from Austen Swankler. The assist was the first collegiate point for Swankler.
RPI broke through and tied the game, 1-1, with 17:56 left in the third period when Jakub Lacka scored via assists by Jake Johnson and Jack Agnew.
RPI took its only lead of the game 3:44 later when a saved shot by Zack Rose went to Rory Herrman, who scored the rebound. Jakub Lacka and Ottoville Leppänen were credited with the assists.
Trailing by a goal, Adam Conquest scored with 12:19 left in the third period to tie the game, 2-2. Adam Pitters and Gabriel Chicoine set up the equalizing score as the Falcons pushed transition.
Nathan Burke (one goal), Gabriel Chicoine (two assists), and Austen Swankler (one assist) all registered their first career points as Falcons.
Defenseman Max Coyle led BGSU with three blocked shots.
Defenseman Anton Malmstrom led the Falcons with five shots on goal.
Zack Rose collected 26 saves betewen the pipes.
Adam Pitters tallied an an assist and won all of his four face-offs.
The Falcons were successful on special teams, scoring a power play goal and keeping the Engineers off the board during RPI's power plays.
"For a first game, we felt like there were a lot of positives. We saw good things from the power play and penalty kill units which is an area we want to be great. We also had a bunch of guys play in roles tonight that they don't have a bunch of experience in, so that was a nice opportunity for them," said head coach Ty Eigner.
Bowling Green and RPI will meet again on Saturday at Houston Field House. The puck will drop at 7 p.m.