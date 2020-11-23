BOWLING GREEN - The Bowling Green State University hockey team moved up another spot in the Top 20 in this week's official USCHO poll, now up to No. 18.
This marks the second consecutive week the Falcons have moved up the rankings, becoming ranked last week for the first time during the 2020-21 season.
The Falcons new ranking comes after they captured their second win of the season in as many games, defeating Adrian by a score of 5-0 on Saturday night (Nov. 21). Max Johnson and Alex Barber paced Bowling Green in the contest, each scoring two goals. They were joined by Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford in their multiple-point efforts with Kruse and Ford both logging two assists. Additionally, Zack Rose registered his first shutout of his collegiate career in goal.
Bowling Green is one of three WCHA teams ranked in this week's poll with Minnesota State at No. 6 and Bemidji State at No. 19. Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State received votes as well.
The Falcons will be back on the ice on Dec. 1, traveling to face Robert Morris for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Robert Morris received votes in this week's rankings.