If there was ever a team that needed to put a weekend in the rearview mirror, it’s Bowling Green hockey.
The Falcons made a trip to Mankato, Minnesota, last weekend with the hopes of knocking off the No. 6 team in the country. Instead, the Falcons left the matchup with Minnesota State losing by a combined score of 9-1 in two games.
It was an ugly weekend for the Falcons, but not all is lost for the now No. 11 team in the country according to the USCHO poll. The Falcons are 16-6 overall and 5-3 in the WCHA.
“We got humbled by Minnesota State and we have to learn from it. Ideally you’d love to learn lessons when you’re winning versus losing but that wasn’t the case so we’re going to learn from it. As long as we learn from it and move forward then we are OK,” BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said.
This weekend the Falcons will be back at Slater Family Ice Arena to take on Lake Superior State.
The Lakers currently are 7-4-3 overall and 1-3 inside the WCHA. The conference record includes losses to Minnesota State and a split with Northern Michigan.
They are led by junior forward Ashton Calder who has 14 points on seven assists and seven goals.
Lake Superior State has played six fewer games than the Falcons. They did have a weekend series against Northern Michigan.
“They played two games on Saturday and Sunday so there is some pretty fresh game film on them. We know what they are just like they know what we are. They’ve been in the same league for forever. They are a team that plays really hard and has good goaltending and defends really well,” Eigner said.
Coming into the series, the Lakers are the No. 10 team in the country in goals allowed per game giving up just over two goals per game.
The Falcons only found the back of the net once last weekend, meaning team stats have not changed much. Brandon Kruse still leads the team with 26 points on 16 assists and 10 goals.
The Falcons will be without a key player. Will Cullen will serve a three-game suspension after getting into a fight in the second game against Minnesota State.
Cullen has been one of the anchors of a BGSU defense that still ranks top 10 in the country in opponent goals per game.
“It will kind of be two-fold. We’ve got some defensemen in Max Coyle, Garrett Daly and Anton Malmstrom that will take up some of Will’s minutes on five-on-five and in the penalty kill. In the power play we’ve moved some guys around and that has created a little bit more of an opportunity for some other guys,” Eigner said “We’ve talked about our depth throughout the course of the year and this is an opportunity for someone else to get in there over the next three games and play well.”
The puck is set to drop against the Lakers at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.