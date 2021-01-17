To get the 1,000th win all time at home, the Bowling Green State University hockey team had to focus on two games.
“We can’t win 1,000 wins in the building unless we win on Friday. So we told our guys to focus on winning on Friday, and then we’ll talk about Saturday (on) Saturday, ” said head coach Ty Eigner. “We put ourselves in a position to win game 1,000 and chances are, next time we celebrate a win like this around here, it will be 1,500.
The team picked up the program’s 1,000th win all-time with a 6-2 victory on Saturday night over Northern Michigan at the Slater Family Ice Arena. They also beat Northern Michigan on Friday, 5-1.
“It’s a pretty unique deal and it’s really special to everybody in that room, and really special to anyone that’s been involved in the program,” Eigner said. “To be able to be a part of the 1,000 win here is really humbling and it’s something I know our guys will never forget.”
With Saturday’s win, the No. 8 Falcons are the 26th program in NCAA Division-I hockey to reach the millennium mark.
The Falcons were paced by Cameron Wright and Will Cullen who tallied a goal and two assists each. In total, 11 different players registered a point in the game, including five players logging two points or more. As for in goal, Zack Rose picked up the win behind 27 saves.
The Falcons got on the board first with Wright netting his team-leading ninth goal of the season with assists from Garrett Daly and Tim Theocharidis.
Bowling Green added another score with a goal from Brandon Kruse coming off a near perfect pass from Max Johnson along with another assist from Wright.
Before the end of the period Northern Michigan answered with a goal from Jett Jungels with assists from Vincent de Mey and Michael Van Unen.
In the second period the Falcons began with a power play goal off the stick of Alex Barber seeing assists from Cullen and Tim Theocharidis.
Northern Michigan answered with a power play goal of their own from Vincent de Mey with assists from Ty Readman and Joseph Nardi.
The Falcons notched another goal in the second with a score from Taylor Schneider. Schneider netted the rebound from Barber’s shot with the second assist coming from Cullen.
The scoring continued into the third period for the Falcons as Johnson connected for a goal of his own, this one coming on the power play. He was assisted by Wright and T.J. Lloyd on the score.
Before the end of the game the Falcons added another goal, this once from Cullen in front of the net. Assists were credited to Justin Wells and Connor Ford.
On Friday, the Falcons were paced by four first period goals and added another in the second period, including an assist from goalie Eric Dop. Dop also registered a season-high 36 saves in net.
The Falcons will have another non-conference series next weekend, this time against Bemidji State. The Beavers will host the series. Thursday’s game will start at 6:07 p.m. while Friday’s contest will be a 3:07 p.m. puck drop.