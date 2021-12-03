The Bowling Green State University hockey program has added five players to the 2022-23 roster during the national signing period.
The Falcons will welcome Jack Blake, Quinn Emerson, Jaden Grant, Dalton Norris and Brett Pfoh to the program.
Blake | D | 6’1” | Manhattan Beach, Calif. | Oakville Blades (OJHL)
Blake signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Falcons, currently competing with the Oakville Blades in the OJHL. This is Blake’s first season with the Blades, who are 14-9-1. Blake spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep team, winning a pair of Minnesota State Championships and qualifying for the national tournament in both seasons. Across 94 games, he tallied four goals and 38 assists for 42 points. In those two seasons, the Vikings compiled a 72-15-7 record.
Blake also played in the Los Angeles Kings Jr. program for three seasons, winning three California state titles. He was a captain on the 2016-17 squad. He is the son of Rob and Brandy Blake. His father, Rob, played for the Falcons from 1987-90, scoring 104 points in 131 games. He spent 20 seasons in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal. He is the general manager for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
Emerson | F | 6’0” | Manhattan Beach, Calif. | Wenatchee Wild (BCHL)
Emerson signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Falcons, currently competing with the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL. This season, Emerson has notched three goals and three assists for six points in 16 games. Emerson also earned the honor of being selected the Wild’s team captain. He also spent the 2019-20 campaign with Wenatchee, scoring 16 points as the team finished 30-23-5 and earned a berth in the BCHL playoffs. In 2020-21, Emerson was a member of the NAHL’s Lone Star Brahmas, who finished second in the South Division with a 38-16-2 record.
He is the son of Nelson and June Emerson. His father, Nelson, played for the Falcons from 1986-90, scoring a program-record 294 points. He spent 12 seasons in the NHL and is currently the Director of Player Personnel for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
Grant | F | 6’2” | White Lake, Mich. | Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
Grant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Falcons, currently competing with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms. This is Grant’s second season with the Phantoms, who are 8-8-2. Grant ranks second on the team with 16 points, a season after scoring 20 points, the fifth-best mark on the team. He currently has a plus/minus of +4. Previously, Grant spent the 2019-20 season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL and Chippewa Steel of the NAHL. Across 48 games, he notched six goals and six assists for 12 points.
Norris | D | 5’10” | Oxford, Mich. | Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Norris signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Falcons, currently competing with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL. Norris, the 2021-22 team captain, is tied for the team lead with 17 points this season. This is his third year with the Stars, scoring nine points in each of his first two seasons. The Stars are currently 10-5-2.
He is the son of Dwayne and Traci Norris. His father, Dwayne, played collegiately for Michigan State, ranking seventh in Spartan history with 218 career points. His older brother, Josh, is a forward for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. His oldest brother is Coale Norris, a senior for the Falcons. Coale has scored 10 points this season and was recently named CCHA Forward of the Week.
Pfoh | F | 5’11” | Port Moody, British Columbia | Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL)
Pfoh signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Falcons, currently competing with the AJHL’s Spruce Grove Saints. Through 27 games this season, Pfoh has tallied 15 goals and 21 assists for a team-high 36 points. The Saints are 23-4-3, sitting atop the AJHL North standings. Pfoh appeared in 16 games for the Saints last season, scoring nine points.
In 2019-20, Pfoh played for the BCHL’s Powell River Kings, recording two goals and four assists as the team earned a berth in the BCHL Playoffs. Pfoh, a 2020 graduate of Burnaby Central Secondary School, is the son of Rob and Michelle Pfoh.
“As always, this is an exciting time for these young men and for our program,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “Our staff and program are looking forward to adding these five players. They all chose Bowling Green State University for the right reasons. They are first-class young men and very good students. On the ice, they each bring individual strengths that will positively impact our program from day one.”
Bowling Green has a home series against CCHA opponent Ferris State on Dec. 10-11 in Slater Family Ice Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on both nights.