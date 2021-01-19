The Bowling Green State University gymnastics team opened the 2021 season Sunday at Kent State, dropping the meet by a score of 194.675-190.550.
After missing much of the 2020 season with an injury, sophomore Taylor Jensen returned to action by competing in, and winning, the all-around for the first time in her collegiate career.
“Today, our goal was to get started with competition again with a grateful attitude. I am impressed with how the team stayed together and didn’t give up despite some falls and mistakes,” said head coach Kerrie Turner. “This score certainly won’t define our team and I look forward to building our lineups to full strength in the coming weeks.”
BGSU was shorthanded, but Taylor Jensen stabilized the lineup and produced solid scores across all four rotations, winning the all-around competition.
Jensen opened with a 9.575 on bars and then tied her career-best with a 9.525 on vault. She closed the meet with a pair of 9.750 scores on floor and balance beam, tying for second place overall on beam.
For Jensen, it was the first time she had competed on balance beam in her collegiate career.
Bowling Green used just five of a possible six competitors in the lineup in two rotations – vault and floor.
The Falcons posted at least a 47.275 in each rotation, peaking with 48.025 on vault.
Kent State won each of the four rotations, peaking with a 49.000 on floor.
Elena Lawson posted the Falcons’ top score of the day with a 9.800 on vault to tie for second overall.
Alex Fochler tied Jensen with a 9.750 on balance beam for second place.
Lawson competed in the all-around and recorded a personal best total of 37.675.
Paige Bachner tied her career-best on the uneven bars with a 9.675 and posted a score of 9.550 in her first time ever on vault.
Transfer Kayla Chan scored a 9.625 on both vault and floor.
Freshman Megan Decious made her collegiate debut on the floor exercise and scored a 9.650. She also competed on balance beam for the Falcons.
Bowling Green’s next competition is at Eastern Michigan on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Falcons will then compete at Northern Illinois on Jan. 31 before finally hosting a meet Feb. 5 when BGSU takes on defending Mid-American Conference champion Central Michigan.