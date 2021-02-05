The Bowling Green State University gymnastics team posted season-best scores in a pair of events as the Falcons hosted Central Michigan for their home opener Friday night at Anderson Arena.
Central Michigan won the meet with a 195.050 team score while the Falcons posted a 179.250.
BGSU started Friday night’s meet with a season-best score of 48.100 on vault. That was the team’s best individual rotation score of the 2021 season.
“Being at home helped us reset. We’ve had some bumps in the road and there were some great things that happened today. We’re going to keep building on the positives next week and build into the second half of the season. We want to make sure we get as much experience on the competition floor as we can,” said head coach Kerrie Turner.
The Falcons posted a 47.725 score on beam, another season-best score, edging out the 47.275 it scored at Kent State.
Taylor Jensen had a pair of top three finishes. She tied her career-best score on beam with a 9.750 to place second. She then finished the meet with a 9.800 to place third on floor.
Freshman Sarina Ross scored a career-best 9.500 on balance beam. She added a 9.475 in her collegiate debut on vault.
Elena Lawson placed third on vault with a 9.725 and tied her season-best score of 9.625 on floor.
Alexandra Fochler finished third on bars, recording a season-best 9.775 score.
Katelyn Goldstrom scored a season-best 9.700 on vault.
Samantha Marion had a 9.600 on vault, a season-best score.
Jasmine Jones posted a 9.475 on balance beam, her season-high.
BGSU will return home on Feb. 13 to host Western Michigan at 4p.m.
The Falcons will then be home for the third straight time on Feb. 19 to meet Ball State at 5 p.m.