Members of the Bowling Green State University football team gather around a family as kids open their gifts Dec. 11 during the 4th annual Holidays with Falcon Football event hosted by the football team at Perry Fieldhouse. The program, conceived and organized entirely by Falcon football student-athletes, hosted its inaugural event in 2018 with 36 local children, ranging in age from 2-12 years old. The goal for this year’s annual event is to be able to provide a holiday celebration for 50 children.

