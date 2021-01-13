BUFFALO - Bowling Green women’s basketball team had no answer for Buffalo’s Dyaisha Fair Wednesday.
Fair, a 5-foot-5 sophomore, rained down 36 points to help the Bulls pull out an 82-74 victory. She also had seven rebounds and six assists. She was 11-of-23 shooting overall while going 8-of-12 on 3-pointers and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.
With the win, Buffalo improves to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Mid-American Conference. The Falcons are 8-3, 4-2.
The Falcons had an 11-0 run in the first quarter and were up 21-14 after the first 10 minutes. Buffalo held a 19-16 advantage in the second quarter, but the Falcons were still ahead 37-33 at the half.
Fair and her teammates took over in the second half, out-scoring the Falcons 24-15 in the third quarter and 25-22 in the fourth quarter on the way to the win. Fair scored 15 points in the third quarter.
The Falcons got close several times late in the fourth quarter, but could not get ahead. With 25 seconds remaining the Falcons were within four points, 78-74, but Buffalo was 4-of-6 from the free-throw line to close out the game.
“I loved our fight and effort tonight, but we must take better care of the basketball moving forward. We will have to learn from this and get ready for Saturday," said BG head coach Robyn Fralick.
Kadie Hempfling led the Falcons with 20 points, a career high, and nine rebounds. She scored 17 points in the first half, but was held to one 3-pointer in the second half.
Also for the Falcons, Lexi Fleming scored 18 points and had seven rebounds. Elissa Brett, who missed the last two games with an injury, scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Madisen Parker chipped in with 12 points.
The Falcons were 24-of-59, 9-of-26 on 3-pointers, and 17-of-21 from the free-throw line.
NOTES: The Falcons now play at Toledo on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start … Buffalo out-rebounded the Falcons 42-34 … Fleming has scored in double figures in all 11 games so far this season.
BUFFALO 82, BGSU 74
BGSU 21 16 15 22 – 74
Buffalo 14 19 24 25 – 82
BGSU
Hempfling, 6-2-2—20; Brett, 3-1-4—13; Lewis, 1-2—4; Fleming, 2-2-8—18; Hampton, 2-0—4; Perry, 0-0—0; Parker, 0-4-0—12; Spielman, 1-0—2; Clerkley, 0-1—1. TOTALS: 15-9-17—74.
BUFFALO
Adeyeye, 0-2—2; Gaba, 1-0—2; Fair, 3-8-6—36; Young, 0-1—1; McEvans, 5-3—13; Hall, 1-4-3—17; Walters, 3-0—6; Christie, 0-0—0; Elias, 1-1—3; Schiffer, 0-2—2. TOTALS: 14-12-18—82.