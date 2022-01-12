Bowling Green State University has named Erin Fahey as head women’s golf coach. Fahey becomes the 11th head coach in program history.
Fahey will return to the Falcons after serving as an assistant coach at Colorado State this past fall season. Fahey was a three-time captain for Bowling Green before serving as the team’s assistant coach from Fall 2019 until Spring 2021.
Fahey will replace Stephanie Young. Young served as the head coach of the women’s golf team at BGSU for 17 years, taking the position in spring 2006. Young accepted a position at the University of Idaho.
“We are thrilled to bring Erin Fahey back home to BGSU,” said Bob Moosbrugger, director of athletics and recreation. “From her record-setting playing days to her work as an assistant coach, you could see a rising star in Erin.”
Over her time playing for the Falcons, Fahey worked to rewrite the BGSU record books. Fahey currently holds the record for career stroke average (76.49) as well as the best single-season stroke average (75.48) in program history. She also set the freshman record for stroke average during the 2015-16 season with a mark of 77.17. With Fahey leading the way, the Falcons won six team tournament titles, including the 2017 KZoo Classic where Fahey placed first individually.
Fahey played an instrumental role off the course during her time as a Falcon, being named the 2019 Mid-American Conference Sportswoman of the Year. She was named a three-time Academic All-MAC selection and a four-time WGCA Academic All-American Scholar.
“I am thrilled to be returning to Bowling Green to lead the women’s golf program. As a former student-athlete, I understand the rich history of success here at BGSU and am looking forward to continuing that tradition,” Fahey said.
With Fahey’s guidance as an assistant coach, the Falcons saw a total of 12 WGCA All-American Scholars across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. BGSU also ranked third in the country for community service hours during the 2019-20 campaign. On the course, the Falcons recorded a 294 first round at the Dolores Black Invitational, the lowest round score for the event.
Fahey received her bachelor’s degree from BGSU in 2019, majoring in economics. She also earned her MBA with a specialization in finance from BGSU in 2020.