Browns-Watson Suspended Football

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is greeted by fans before the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. The NFL suspended Watson for six games on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, FIle)

 Rainier Ehrhardt

When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn't clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL.

Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

