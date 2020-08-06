TONTOGANY — Otsego football was on the cusp of being something special last season.
With a 6-4 record overall and a 4-3 record inside the NBC, the Knights are looking to do more with a big chunk of their skill players on offense back this year.
They return eight players on the offensive side of the ball, the most important of those being Joseph Dzierwa, son of head coach Matt Dzierwa.
Dzierwa threw the ball well in his first season as the starting quarterback and only as a sophomore too. He threw for 1,846 yards and 18 touchdowns while maintaining a 57% completion rate. But while those numbers are good, it will be the leadership aspects that his dad expects him to improve on heading into his junior season.
“If anything, I mean just the biggest thing is the leadership quality, he was a sophomore last year and I think he needs to be a leader in that huddle and a leader on the field,” Matt Dzierwa said.
The passing numbers were impressive though in his first season, and while he does lose an all-state wide receiver in Ben Gray, Joseph Dzierwa has plenty of options at wide receiver returning in 2020.
“Losing Ben was a huge loss for us I mean he’s an all-state wide receiver. But we do have three kids that have played before that are back. Ryan Gray, Ben’s brother, my other son Noah, he started every game last year and I think he had seven touchdowns. Chase Helberg our tight end slash wide receiver he’s back he was all-league last year,” Matt Dzierwa said.
The trio of Ryan Gray, Noah Dzierwa and Chase Helberg would be enough for anyone to forget the running game and throw it up almost every down, and this was a team that liked to pass the ball, more than most inside the NBC last year. A lot of that though, was because it was sophomore running back Trent Leiter’s first season in the program coming in as a transfer.
This season though, with a year of experience under his belt. Dzierwa believes that Leiter has a chance to be a great running back for them.
“Last year as a sophomore he transferred so last year was the first time in our system so I think him just being comfortable with the terminology, the system, what he’s doing, I think that is going to help him tremendously to be honest,” Dzierwa said
Leiter ran for 590 yards on 95 carries last season but it was also behind an experienced line that will be without three seniors from last season. The running back and quarterback can only do so much, and Dzierwa notes that the answer to how good the offense will be will start with the offensive line.
“To be honest with you it all depends on the guys up front, it all does on offense. Cade Limes is back, we got to replace a couple of other guys that are back but I really like our running back. He’s a nice running back, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s powerful, but he can only do so much for the guys up front, they have to do their job for him,” Dzierwa said.
If the line can prove to be stout, the offense should be set. The defense however, is more up in the air.
With just five players returning on defense, Matt Dzierwa knows that the Knights ability to stop people will be a big deciding factor at how far they go this season.
“To do that I think for one we have to step up on defense. We lost a lot of guys from last year’s team. Especially the inside linebacker and 3 spots on the defensive line. That is going to be key is that right there, stopping people,” he said.
Players that are going to have to step up according to Dzierwa include Michael Gonzalez, Emilio Arana, Micha May and Christian Davis.
The NBC title this year seems to be more up in the air than other seasons, with Eastwood losing two 1,000-yard running backs and Genoa just winning two games last season, the title seems ripe for the taking for a program that hasn’t won it in a while.
With all of the talent that the Knights have returning they could very well be the ones holding that title come season’s end.