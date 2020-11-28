MILLBURY — The Lake High School boys’ basketball team finished last season seventh out of eight teams in the Northern Buckeye Conference (2-12, 4-19 overall).
“It was quite a rebuilding year for us,” head coach Jeff Hoffman said. “We had some good senior leadership. We had to learn a whole new system.
“They came along as the season went along. We picked up a few wins, a couple wins in the league, but it was a rough rebuilding year.”
Despite that, the Flyers are seeing the return of several familiar faces this season along with a few newcomers.
The varsity squad loses only two seniors from a year ago, in Hadden Rogers and Nick Perry.
The Flyers return their two biggest players, with Cam Hoffman and Tyler Saffran back for their junior and senior seasons, respectively.
Also back for Lake is senior Jacyn Bates, whose 6’6” frame will be crucial to the Flyers’ rebounding game.
“For us, it’s the returning players that were able to see quite a lot of varsity basketball. That was our biggest problem last year, we didn’t have one player that had seen an extensive amount of varsity basketball, other than Saffran,” Hoffman said.
“The experience that they gathered last year, that’s going to help us this year really take a big step forward.”
Hoffman, who is in his second year at the helm of the program, says the atmosphere in practice is fierce.
“It is extremely competitive. We’ve got a lot of guys back, and we’ve got a few new guys,” Hoffman said.
This season Lake will also feature Connor Moore, a standout defensive end for the Flyers’ football program, who has never played scholastic basketball. Also joining the program is Jaxon Delventhal, a pitcher and centerfielder for the baseball program who hasn’t played basketball in two years. Both will be wildcards for Lake.
Additionally, the Flyers add Jalen Smith, a 6’1” senior point guard who transferred from Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.
In total, Lake’s roster consists of seven seniors, four juniors and one sophomore. The lone sophomore, Matt Perry, played varsity minutes as a freshman a year ago. The Flyers will try to beat expectations of previous teams.
“We’ve struggled in the league over the last few years. I think our goal this year is to compete at a higher level. We’re still rebuilding. The rebuilding process is still ongoing,” Hoffman said.
“Our biggest hurdle is to win basketball games.”