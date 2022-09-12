CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight birdies on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati.

Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year.

0
0
0
0
0