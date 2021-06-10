Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler will compete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, which will take place at Hayward Field, hosted by the University of Oregon.
Butler, making her second trip to the national meet, will compete as one of 24 individuals vying for the national championship in the hammer throw, beginning at 4 this afternoon.
Butler qualified for the NCAA Championships by virtue of a fifth-place finish in the NCAA East Region Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 27.
She fouled on her first attempt of the day, but then recorded a career-best distance of 215-7, topping her previous personal best by more than 2 feet.
Butler, competing in the third and final flight, soared into third place with that effort, all but clinching a top-12 spot and a trip to Eugene. Two other competitors in flight three topped Butler’s distance, but she still finished fifth, exceeding her number-10 seed by five spots.
There are 24 competitors for the national championship in the hammer throw with seeding based on regional performance. Those seeded 13-24 compete in the first flight and those seeded 1-12 will compete in the second flight.
Butler is the No. 9 seed and will throw fourth in the second flight. She is one of two qualifiers for the national championships from the Mid-American Conference (Central Michigan’s Quiara Wheeler).
Each competitor will have three throws. Following the second flight, those with the top nine marks will take part in the finals.
Butler has advanced to the NCAA National Championships in the hammer throw for the second time in her BGSU career. In 2019, she placed 12th at the regional meet and was the 24th (i.e., last) seed at the national event. But, she wound up being named a second-team All-American after placing 12th at the national championships with a throw of 212-1 (64.64m).
In 2019, Butler became Bowling Green’s top national finisher in the hammer throw since Brooke Pleger placed third in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015.
The NCAA Championships did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.