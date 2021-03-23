Bowling Green State men's soccer standout Jacob Erlandson has been named the national player of the week by Top Drawer Soccer. The online soccer site announced its weekly team of the week on Tuesday.
Erlandson, a native of Dayton (Dayton Christian), is the first player in program history to earn the TDS national player-of-the-week honor.
Erlandson contributed at both ends of the pitch as the Falcons picked up a pair of wins last week. The defender scored the lone goal in BG's March 17 win at West Virginia, heading home a Nathan Masters free kick in the 12th minute of the match. He helped the Falcons keep clean sheets at both WVU and Northern Illinois, as BGSU posted another 1-0 road win vs. the Huskies on Sunday.
Erlandson and the Falcons now have recorded three consecutive shutouts, all in Mid-American Conference play. BGSU defeated SIUE, 1-0 in overtime, at Cochrane Stadium prior to going on the road and picking up two more 1-0 wins.
Erlandson, in his first season with the Falcons after three stellar seasons at Huntington (Ind.) University, is second on the team in scoring, with six points. Both of his goals have been game winners.
The Falcons (5-3-0, 3-1-0 MAC) return home for a Sunday rematch with WVU. That contest will begin at 3 p.m. at Cochrane, and live stats and a free video stream of the match will be available.