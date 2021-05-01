Bowling Green had their second crack at knocking off the Perrysburg baseball team Friday evening, but fell just short.
In their previous meeting this spring, Perrysburg used nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put away BG after the Bobcats had led 3-0.
Bowling Green entered the matchup a game above .500, while Perrysburg had lost just once this season.
The Bobcats led 3-2 with a chance to close the door in the seventh inning for the upset victory, but first baseman Andy Boros stepped up to the plate and drove in two runs with a base hit to take the lead for the Yellow Jackets.
BG failed to retaliate in the bottom of the seventh, allowing Perrysburg to escape from enemy territory with the 4-3 victory.
“I thought we played well. I thought they played excellent,” said Perrysburg head coach Dave Hall.
Hall said he knew his team would be in for a challenge facing fierce rival Bowling Green.
“When you come down here, you know it’s going to be a battle. We knew that,” said Hall.
Similar to their first encounter this season, the Bobcats jumped out to an early lead. Ryan Jackson and Eli Brown hit back-to-back one-run triples, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 advantage after the first inning.
Jackson and Brown were a combined 4/6 with two RBIs and two runs scored, hitting in the heart of the Bobcats’ order.
Baldwin Wallace commit Noah English would not be deterred, pitching a complete game while striking out six.
English pitched the final six innings without surrendering an earned run.
“I thought Noah pitched really well. Gave up the two early then got composed … after we gave them the run back on the error in right field, he just kept his composure and kept us in the game,” Hall said.
“Jackson’s really good, Brown’s really good … conditions weren’t great for hitting, so we’ll take it. We’ll run and take it.”