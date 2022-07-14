Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Emily Siesel to the team. Siesel joins the Falcons as a preferred walk-on.
“We are so excited to have Emily join our program,” Fralick said. “She is a high level committed student-athlete and we are so excited for the work ethic she will bring. Emily had a illustrious high school career and we are thrilled for what she will add to our team day in and day out.”
Siesel, a native of Bloomville (Buckeye Central H.S.), was the Division IV Player of the Year in the state last season. She averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 6.4 steals per game for the Buckettes in her senior season, shooting nearly 50 percent (49.7%) from the field and 79.1% from the free-throw line.
In addition to earning the state player-of-the-year honor, Siesel also was named the Division IV Northwest District co-Player of the Year, Division IV District 6 P-O-Y and the Northern 10 Athletic Conference P-O-Y, and was selected to the first team in all three cases.
Siesel, a 5-6 guard, helped coach Abram Kaple’s team capture a sixth consecutive district championship, and the Buckettes advanced all the way to the state semifinals, finishing with an overall record of 26-2.
Seisel never lost a conference game during her entire playing career. During her freshman year at Seneca East H.S., the Tigers went a perfect 16-0 in the league. Then, after she missed her sophomore season due to injury, Siesel transferred to Buckeye Central and helped the Buckettes go 30-0 in the Northern 10 over her final two seasons.
As a senior, Siesel set a school record with 179 steals, ranking 11th in the state of Ohio on the single-season steals list. She had 17 steals in a February game vs. Bucyrus, after registering 15 steals in a November contest vs. Riverdale. Siesel also set the school’s single-season scoring record with 496 points.
Siesel – again, despite missing an entire season – finished her high-school career with a total of 1,025 points. She averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 boards, 4.1 assists and 4.9 steals in 75 total games played.
In her junior season, Siesel averaged 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 5.2 steals per game, helping the Buckettes to conference, sectional and district titles and a trip to the regional semifinals (Sweet 16). She was named to the All-Northern 10 first team and earned all-district honors as well.
Siesel had 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per contest as a freshman at Seneca East, earning all-league second-team accolades and also making the all-district squads.
Siesel was named the Mansfield News Journal’s co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2021-22, and was her class salutatorian.
She played AAU ball for North Coast Showtime, coached by John Cahill.
Siesel is one of five newcomers to the 2022-23 Falcon squad. She is joined by Allison Day (Russellville, Ohio / Eastern HS / Loyola Univ. Chicago), Jasmine Fearne (Cairns, Australia / Hickory Ridge [N.C.] HS), Payton Moore (Spiceland, Ind. / Tri HS / Anderson Univ.) and Jaci Tubergen (Hudsonville, Mich. / Hudsonville HS).