JERRY CITY — Elmwood girls basketball defeated Genoa 65-27 in a Division III sectional finals matchup on Saturday night.
It was all Elmwood right from the jump as the Royals started out on a 6-0 run with 3s from Lainey Bingham and Brooklyn Thrash to start the quarter.
Bingham continued to have a big quarter as she recorded another 3 and a layup later in the quarter to bring her first quarter total to eight points and help the Royals out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter. The senior finished with 12 points on the night.
“It was a great start to the game. We came out shooting the ball well. We’ve done a lot of shooting throughout the year but since we had six or seven days since our last game we spent a lot of time on shooting and it is really showing,” Elmwood head coach Doug Reynolds said.
The second quarter didn’t bring much action as both teams mustered nine points a piece to send the score into halftime as 28-12 in favor of Elmwood.
In the third quarter Elmwood was able to work the ball down low right away to Anna Barber and continued to do so throughout the quarter. Barber finished with 12 points herself on the night.
Things continued to get out of hand in the second half as Thrash got inside frequently and was able to help Elmwood out to a 47-18 lead after the third quarter.
The junior finished with 19 points to lead the Royals, just five shy of the 24 needed to become Elmwood’s all-time leading scorer.
“I knew what she needed in the back of my head and I played her down to the time that I was comfortable with. She’s a great player and doing that her junior year, she’s just great,” Reynolds said.
The lead continued to grow in the fourth and as a result a new rule came into effect as in the playoffs, any game where a team is leading by 35 points or more, a running clock is implemented.
This resulted in bench players for both teams finishing out the game.
Only one player scored more than one bucket on the night for the Comets. Senior Caitlin Cruickshank finished with 19 points.
Elmwood will move on to play Swanton in the district semifinals at Anthony Wayne High School at 5:30 p.m Thursday.
“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve always been doing. That’s what has got us now 19 wins,” Reynolds said. “I think Swanton won so I have to get a scouting report on them and see what we have to do defensively.”
GENOA 3 9 6 9 — 27
ELMWOOD 19 9 19 18 — 65
GENOA
Cruickshank, 2-4-3—19; Goodman, 1-0-0—2; Richards, 1-0-0—2; Wiciak, 1-0-0—2; Frias, 0-0-1—1; Bradfield, 0-0-1; Lopez, 0-0—0; Simmons, 0-0—0; Wagner, 0-0—0; Hartford, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 5-4-5—27
ELMWOOD
Thrash, 5-3-0—19; Bingham, 1-2-4—12; Barber, 6-0-0—12; Watters, 3-0-4—10; Mareches, 1-1-0—5; Daniels, 0-1-0—3; Reinhard, 1-0-0—2; Frank, 1-0-0—2; Beckford, 0-0—0; Babcock, 0-0—0; Meyer, 0-0—0; Miller, 0-0—0; Keiffer, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 18-7-8—65