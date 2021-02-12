TONTOGANY — It was a double overtime thriller at Otsego High School Friday night, as Elmwood boys basketball took down the Knights 49-46.
With the victory the Royals move to 10-9 overall and 4-7 in the NBC. Otsego falls to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in the NBC.
Most of the scoring was done early as neither team was able to pull away. This was a sharp contrast to their first matchup of the season in which the Royals led 13-0 after one quarter.
This one was much more even, with the Knights leading 17-14 after one quarter. The Royals were able to pull it back, though, in the second quarter and go into halftime with a 28-25 lead.
The scoring shut down in the second half as Elmwood had just 12 points in the third and fourth quarters while Elmwood scored only 15. This would send the teams into overtime tied at 40.
They weren’t able to break the tie in the first OT as both teams scored just three points. But in the second overtime the Royals would double up the Knights, going 6-3 in the period to eventually win the game.
Elmwood’s Bryce Reynolds led all scorers with 26 points in large part due to six 3s. Their next leading scorer was freshman Kade Lentz who had nine, all coming from beyond the arc.
Otsego was led by Ryan Dennis who had 16 points. Joseph Dzierwa added 11 for the Knights.
Next up for the Knights will be a home matchup against Liberty Center Saturday night. The Royals also play Saturday, at Fostoria.
ELMWOOD 14 14 6 6 3 6 — 49
OTSEGO 17 8 10 5 3 3 – 46
ELMWOOD
Reynolds, 3-6-3—26; Lentz, 0-3-0—9; Wickard, 2-1-0—7; Amicabile, 1-1-0—5; Ziegler, 1-0-0—2; May, 0-0—0; Heiserman, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 7-11-2—49
OTSEGO
Dennis, 4-2-2—16; J.Dzierwa, 4-0-3—11; Gray, 3-0-1—7; N. Dzierwa, 1-1-0—5; Budge, 0-1-1—4; Helberg, 0-1-0—3; Canterbury, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 12-5-7—46