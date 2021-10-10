BLOOMDALE — Elmwood survived a fourth quarter scare from Lake to win a Northern Buckeye Conference football game, 31-28.
In a game that started Friday, was stopped because of lightning, and then resumed Saturday, the Royals’ victory pushed their record to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the NBC.
The Flyers fell to 2-6 and 1-4 in a game that saw 137 yards in penalties whistled against both teams combined.
The Royals led 24-7 entering the fourth quarter, but the Flyers scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to make a run.
Elmwood sophomore wide receiver Micah Oliver scored what proved to the winning touchdown on a 53-yard pass from junior quarterback Hayden Wickard with 4:06 remaining.
Wickard completed 13-of-23 passes for 218 yards, including four to Micah Oliver for 114 yards.
Elmwood junior receiver Mason Mossbarger caught four passes for 53 yards, senior receiver Gunner Endicott had one catch for 25 yards and junior receiver Les Voska caught two passes for 14 yards.
Elmwood junior running back Mason Oliver carried the ball 20 times for 113 yards and Wickard had 12 carries for 43 yards.
Elmwood senior Will Sorensen got the Royals on the board first by kicking a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Mason Oliver scored on a 21-yard run and Wickard threw a 33-yard TD pass to Mossbarger, putting the Royals up 17-0 at intermission.
Lake senior receiver Richie Hayward scored on a 21-yard pass from junior quarterback Joe Clay to open second half scoring, but Mason Oliver scored on a 5-yard run for the Royals with 2:15 remaining in the third.
In the fourth, Clay scored on a 1-yard run and threw an 18-yard TD pass to Hayward before the Royals took a 31-21 lead on Micah Oliver’s game winning TD.
Clay threw a 15-yard TD pass to Hayward, his third of the game, with 54 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
The Elmwood defense was led by 6-foot, 170-pound senior outside linebacker Will Keiffer, who had eight tackles and three assists.
Casey Frank, a 6-3, 185-pound senior defensive lineman, had eight tackles, one assist and a sack for the Royals.