JERRY CITY — Elmwood High School showed everyone why they were a third seed in their region this year. The Royals trounced the 14th seeded Brooklyn High School, 63-14 Saturday.
At halftime, it was 63-14. Elmwood put up 466 yards of total offense in the first half. Head coach Greg Bishop credits the preparation the team did to produce this kind of offense.
“We’ve been focused. We tell our kids to do the little things right, do your job and do it at 100 miles per hour and we’ll take care of business,” Bishop said.
The Royals jumped out from the start of the game. Running back Mason Oliver scored a 76-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.
After forcing a three-and-out, Elmwood scored on their next drive. Quarterback Hayden Wickard found receiver Cannon Endicott for the 29-yard touchdown pass.
Brooklyn did score to keep pace with Elmwood early on. On a fourth and short, quarterback Jake Sullivan took the QB sneak to the outside for the 56-yard touchdown run.
However, the Royals got an 86-yard kickoff return by Micah Oliver to get back up by 14.
After that, Elmwood kept scoring until they had a 42-7 lead. Miscuses and turnovers by the Hurricanes gave Elmwood all they needed to finish the game by halftime.
Brooklyn finished the game with three turnovers.
For the whole second half, Elmwood played their younger players. Bishop said the reps will help this team in the future.
“We want to keep building experience. In the playoffs, you get extra weeks of practice. It’s awesome for our young kids,” Bishop said.
Brooklyn was led by Sullivan in all offensive categories. He had 220 yards passing on 8 for 22 throwing. Sullivan had one rushing and one passing touchdown.
He also led in rushing with 31 yards. Every other Hurricane player had negative yards. Overall, the offense for Brooklyn produced 244 yards of total offense.
The leading receiver for Brooklyn was running back Jaiden Basinger. He had 118 yards on two receptions.
Elmwood got major contributions from their star players. Oliver finished the game with 188 yards rushing and 15 yards receiving. He had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Wickard finished the game throwing 13 for 18 with 186 yards. He also chipped in 40 yards rushing. Wickard had four throwing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Alex Arnold led the team in receiving with 75 yards on four receptions. Arnold also recorded an interception on defense.
Bishop is hoping to instill the right mindset in his team for Elmwood to go far into the playoffs.
“We want to have tunnel vision. Our next game is our most important game.”