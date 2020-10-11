BLOOMDALE – Bolstered by three quick touchdowns in the first quarter, Elmwood posted a 53-21 victory over Lakota Saturday in a Division V playoff game.
The Royals, now 4-3, must face top seed Liberty-Benton next Saturday.
“We had some adversity, but we can get better,” Elmwood head coach Greg Bishop said as the Royals were hit will a number of penalties. “We have to cut down and be more disciplined with the penalties. We overcame that which is great. I will take a ‘W’ any day of the week.
“We are starting to click offensively more,” he added. “Those last couple of weeks we have really been moving the ball down the field vertically and horizontally. We are doing things the way we want to do and we’re starting to get better at it.”
Sophomore Mason Oliver had a good day both offensively and defensively.
“It means a lot to me coming off a tough loss to Eastwood and then coming out here and winning our first playoff game in a very long time,” Oliver said. “Just the way we played means a lot. Now we are going to start rolling,”
The first quarter featured five touchdowns, including three from Elmwood quarterback Hayden Wickard passing to Mason Mossbarger. Wickard was 12-of-14 passing for 238 yards iand Mossbarger had five receptions for 154 yards in the first half.
Wickard scrambled and found Mossbarger for a 54-yard TD just 1:13 into the game. Will Sorensen kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Lakota tied the game on an 80-yard drive with J. Matz passing to Ben Hovis down the right sideline for a 65-yard YD. Logan Streacker kicked the PAT.
The Royals needed only five plays on the ensuing possession with Wickard hitting Mossbarger for a 39-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and it was 13-7 5:28 into the first quarter.
The Raiders needed only two plays after the kickoff to score with Matz and Streacker combining on a 61-yard touchdown. Streacker kicked the PAT and Lakota held a 14-13 lead.
Elmwood answered again needed only 1:41 for Wickard connecting with Mossbarger with a 49-yard TD pass. Sorensen kicked the PAT for a 20-14 lead.
“They got us going,” Oliver said about Wickard and Mossbarger. “They just kept the momentum going and it kept us going. Everyone kept playing and were in the game.”
There was only one touchdown in the second quarter with the Royals going 88 yards on nine plays taking 3:55 off the clock. Oliver scored on a 48-yard run, cutting back from the right side of the field to the left side. Sorensen’s PAT gave Elmwood a 27-14 lead at the half.
“It wasn’t many adjustments to make defensively. Their first touchdown was a missed tackle. The second one just came down to technique we were on the wrong hip in coverage,” Bishop said about Lakota’s first two touchdowns.
“Those type of things were just fundamentals and once we corrected those things the defense shut them down and we got rolling.”
In the third quarter, Daniel Duvall intercepted a Matz pass and returned it 52 yards setting up a first-and-from the 32-yard line for the Royals. Oliver scored on a 5-yard run, but the PAT was blocked and Elmwood had a 33-14 lead.
The Royals pushed their lead to 40-14 on a 80-yard drive with Wickard scoring on a 1-yard run and Sorensen’s PAT. Oliver rushed for 52 of the 80 yards.
Lakota closed the gap to 40-21 on a 32-yard pass play from Matz to AJ Lindsey and Streacker’s PAT.
The Royals added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Elmwood’s Kyler Heiseman recovered a Lakota fumble making its first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. The Royals were hit with another penalty, but Wickard and Mossbarger combined for a 24-yard touchdown. With Sorensen’s PAT the Royals had a 47-21 lead
Adam Meyer’s interception put Elmwood into another short field, 15 yards from the end zone. Gunner Endicott scored on a 6-yard run, but the PAT failed giving the Royals a 53-21 lead with 5:18 left in regulation.
With a 30-point plus lead the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
“We came back and played defense in the second half,” Bishop said. “We started to push the ball down the field offensively and getting into a rhythm.”
“We know we had to adapt. WE gave up two big ones from some minor mistakes. Once we learned from those mistakes they couldn’t get anything else rolling and that’s what we needed.”
Mason rushed 12 times for 122 yards in the first half and finished with 18 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
“He is a great running back. Our line did a good enough job up front … but we can probably get a lot better,” Bishop said.
“I couldn’t do anything without that line,” Oliver said about the offensive line. “They are there for me.. Anytime I need a block they are there and they got it for me.”
The Royals will now get ready for Liberty-Benton.
“We are fine with that. We are ready for the challenge. We will get after them and we will get ready this week to play our butts off,” Bishop said.
“I know we will be ready as a team it’s time to start rolling.,” Oliver said about the next game.
ELMWOOD 53, LAKOTA 21
LAKOTA 14 0 7 0 – 21
ELMWOOD 20 7 13 13 -- 53
E – Mossbarger, 54 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)
L – Hovis, 65 pass from J. Matz (Streacker kick)
E – Mossbarger, 39 pass from Wickard (kick failed)
L – Streacker , 61 pass from J. Matz (Streacker kick)
E – Mossbarger, 49 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)
E – Oliver, 48 run (Sorensen kick)
E – Oliver, 5 run (kick failed)
E – Wickard, 1 run (Sorensen kick)
L – Lindsay, 23 pass from Matz (Streacker kick)
E – Mossbarger, 24 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)
E – Endicott, 6 run (kick failed)