HARROD, Ohio — Elmwood stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a 53-21 rout over Allan East Friday night. It was Allan East’s first loss as they fell to 2-1.
Elmwood quarterback Haydon Wickard completed 20-of-29 passes for 271 yards, and Wickard ran for 83 yards on 13 carries to provide 354 yards of total offense.
Mason Oliver ran for another 280 yards on 19 carries, Brennan Hiser caught two passes for 65 yards, Alex Arnold caught five passes for 63 yards, and Mason Mossbarger caught five passes for 59 yards.
Cannon Endicott had a 39-yard reception, Micah Oliver had two catches for 16 yards, Mason Oliver had three catches for 16 yards, and Lex Voska had a 13-yard reception.
Allan East got on the board first, but Mason Oliver scored on a 65-yard run in the first quarter. The Royals still trailed 7-6 after a two-point conversion failed.
Allan East scored again to go up 14-6, but Elmwood responded with a 13-yard TD pass from Wickard to Voska.
Allan East went up 21-12 on a 50-yard pass play, but then Elmwood scored the final 41 points of the game unanswered over the remainder of the second quarter and second half.
Mason Oliver scored on runs of two, 18, 26, and 66 yards, while Wickard scored on a three-yard run and Micah Oliver scored on a one-yard run.
Mason Oliver also led the defense with seven tackles and one assist, Frank Blair had a team high nine tackles, Hiser had five tackles and an assist, and Endicott had four tackles and two assists.
Eastwood 62, Maumee 14
MAUMEE — Eastwood opened a 35-0 first quarter lead and then continued to put on the gas, defeating Maumee, 62-14, at Richard Kazmaier Stadium Friday.
The Eagles remain unbeaten at 3-0 heading into Northern Buckeye Conference play next week, while Maumee is 0-3 heading into their final season in the Northern Lakes League before entering the NBC next year.
Eastwood, which ran for 415 yards, was led by Kevin Lewis, who had 125 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Case Boos ran five times for 72 yards, Caiden Maize ran eight times for 68 yards, Bryce Hesselbart ran three times for 59 yards, Bryce DeFalco had six carries for 38 yards and Isaac Reynolds had two carries for 33 yards.
In the first quarter, Boos had two touchdown runs of eight yards, Reynolds had a 29-yard TD run, DeFalco had a six-yard scoring jaunt, and Hesselbart scored on a 30-yard run.
In the second quarter, DeFalco and Aaron Thompson both scored TDs on one-yard runs.
However, Maumee became the first team to score against the Eagles as Kyle Arndt threw a 17-yard TD pass to Keishon Midcalf with 50 seconds remaining in the half.
In the fourth quarter, Maize scored on a 23-yard run and Andre Lewis had a 50-yard kickoff return. Maumee scored again on a 12-yard run by Cody Wulf.
For Maumee, Arndt completed 10-of-14 passes for 75 yards with two interceptions by Hesselbart and Colton Woodward.
For the Panthers, Peyton Wegman caught two passes for 20 yards and Liam Murphy had two receptions for 14 yards.
On defense, Jaleel Rayford and Jordan Kieper had sacks for the Eagles, and Connor Norton led Eastwood with four tackles and three assists.
Alex Lewis and Dominic Incorvaia both had three tackles and five assists to lead the Maumee defense.
Oak Harbor 55, Rossford 34
OAK HARBOR — Oak Harbor scored 34 second half points to break away from a 21-21 halftime tie and defeat Rossford 55-34 Friday.
The Rockets and Bulldogs combined for 851 total yards, including 460 for Rossford and 391 for Oak Harbor. There were four interceptions, including two by each team.
For Rossford, senior quarterback Alex Williams completed 28 of 46 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams also ran for 149 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns, making him responsible for 448 total offensive yards and five TDs.
Brenden Revels caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a TD and Jake Morrison had three catches for 38 yards and a TD.
The scoring started on a 22-yard run by Oak Harbor running back Hayden Buhro, but Rossford evened the score on a 43-yard TD pass from Williams to Revels. Buhro scored again on a 14-yard run to put the Rockets up 14-7 after one quarter.
Williams scored on a four-yard run to open the second quarter, but Oak Harbor’s Keegan Witt threw a seven-yard TD pass to Buhro. Williams scored on an eight-yard run to tie the game at 21 at halftime.
Oak Harbor’s Dalton Witter scored on a four-yard run, and in the fourth Jaqui Hayward scored on a four-yard run to put the Rockets up by two touchdowns.
Williams countered with a one-yard TD run, but Hayward scored again, this time from 57 yards.
Williams threw a 29-yard TD pass to Jake Morrison, then Hayward followed with his third TD run, this time from 41 yards, and Witter added the final score on a 14-yard run.
Defensively, Brandon Swope led the Bulldogs with nine tackles and Wes Ellison had five tackles and four assists.
Northwood 6, Lakota 0
NORTHWOOD — In a defensive gridiron battle, Northwood defeated Lakota, 6-0, Friday. The Rangers are 2-1 while the Raiders fall to 1-2.
Montay Coleman scored the only touchdown on a 41-yard run in the third quarter.
Despite the lack of scoring, Northwood had 275 yards rushing and Lakota had 229, while the Raiders had 38 yards passing and the Rangers had no passing yards.
For Northwood, Montonio Brown had 14 carries for 92 yards and Coleman had 65 yards on three carries.
For Lakota, Cody Biddle ran for 102 yards on 19 carries, and Micah Williams ran for 111 yards on 11 carries.
Biddle also completed 3-of-12 passes, including one to Jason Bennington for 38 yards.