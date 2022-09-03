HARROD, Ohio — Elmwood stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a 53-21 rout over Allan East Friday night. It was Allan East’s first loss as they fell to 2-1.

Elmwood quarterback Haydon Wickard completed 20-of-29 passes for 271 yards, and Wickard ran for 83 yards on 13 carries to provide 354 yards of total offense.

